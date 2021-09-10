PEOPLE has confirmed Prince Andrew was served papers for Virginia Roberts Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit, though Giuffre's lawyer accused the royal of evading servers shortly before the news broke

Court Hearing over Prince Andrew's Alleged Sexual Assault Looms as It's Confirmed He Has Lawsuit in Hand

An important court date in Prince Andrew's ongoing legal battle is set for Monday, and PEOPLE has confirmed that the royal was served papers for the lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre late last month.

Court filings on Friday revealed that Andrew was served at 9:30 a.m. on August 27 at his Royal Lodge residence in Windsor. Just before news of Andrew being served broke, Giuffre's lawyer accused the Duke of York, 61, of dodging servers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Process servers have shown up at his residence, and they have refused to take the summons and refused to let the process servers in to serve," David Boies, chairman of New York-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, said, according to ABC News. "He has stopped coming out in public. He has been moving around."

Earlier this week, photographers captured Prince Andrew traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen is on her summer break. Andrew also traveled to the Scottish royal residence with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson one day after the lawsuit was filed on August 9.

Giuffre has accused the royal of forcing her to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002 — accusations Queen Elizabeth's son has refuted.

Looking forward, the first, virtual court hearing in New York City is scheduled for Monday; it's currently unclear whether Andrew will attend.

Prince Andrew Prince Andrew | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on August 9, Giuffre said that her attorney filed the suit against Prince Andrew under the Child Victims Act.

"As the suit lays out in detail, I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him," she said. "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."

Giuffre's statement concluded, "I did not come to this decision lightly. As a mother and a wife, my family comes first — and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates — but I knew if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down."

Boies previously told the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday that Prince Andrew failed to respond to offers to settle her claims out of court.

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor Prince Andrew | Credit: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Andrew said in a 2019 BBC interview addressing his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and Giuffre's allegations, "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. It just never happened."

Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with the royal three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein, who died in August 2019 in prison.

Speaking specifically about Giuffre's claim that he danced with her at London's exclusive Tramp nightclub before allegedly having sex in a mansion in the upmarket Belgravia neighborhood, the duke said, "No, that couldn't have happened because the date that's being suggested I was at home with the children."

Andrew — who is father to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — added, "I'd taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose sort of four or five in the afternoon. And then because the Duchess was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other one is there. I was on terminal leave at the time from the Royal Navy so, therefore, I was at home."

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Now that a civil action has been filed, Prince Andrew may be forced to be questioned under oath and turn over texts, emails and private letters related to the case.