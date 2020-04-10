Prince Andrew Pictured with Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson for First Time Since He Stepped Down from Royal Duty

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have been pictured for the first time since Andrew stepped back from royal duties last November.

On Thursday, Fergie’s assistant Antonia Marshall uploaded a series of 10 photos on her Instagram account showing the Duke and Duchess of York working on care packages for a nonprofit organization called Thames Hospice in Windsor to support the National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.

“@sarahferguson15 and @hrhthedukeofyork packing all the care packages for @thameshospice in Windsor today. The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all…” the post was captioned.

Fergie, 60, and her two daughters with Andrew, Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 29, have been making concerted efforts over the last few weeks to applaud and reward healthcare workers on the frontlines of the crisis by sending them thoughtful gifts.

The pictures come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, 60, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman said the duke has not cooperated with federal prosecutors on the Epstein probe, despite publicly stating his willingness to help them. Speaking to reporters in March, Berman said, “Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation, and our office is considering its options.”

Prince Andrew formally stepped back from royal duties following his BBC interview about his ties to Epstein in November. In the statement announcing the news, the duke said: “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

The duke remains tight-knit with his family, including Fergie and their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie. (He is set to give Beatrice away at her upcoming royal wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.)

“He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter,” an insider previously told PEOPLE of Andrew and Beatrice’s relationship.

“Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his,” the source added.