Why Decorated War Hero Prince Andrew Wasn't at Solemn Remembrance Day Ceremony Honoring Fallen Soldiers

Prince Andrew was humiliatingly left out of the list of senior members of the royal family — headed by his mother Queen Elizabeth — paying tribute at the solemn memorial service honoring those who have died in war on Sunday.

The Duke of York relinquished his role as a frontline member of the working royal family almost a year ago in the wake of his ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who's the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, served as a Royal Naval helicopter pilot in the war with Argentina to recapture the Falkland Islands in the 1980s and returned as a hero.

That made his omission from the royals’ laying wreaths of poppies alongside senior British politicians all the starker.

Andrew's fall from the public face of the royal family began when he was interviewed by the BBC about his friendship with Epstein last fall. In the furor over the days that followed, he issued a statement saying he was "stepping back" from royal duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in the statement.

Royal insiders point out that he stepped back from public duties “when his association with Epstein was becoming a distraction,” and explain that his omission from the event ensured that he didn’t overshadow it. Andrew also made sure he was not in the official portraits of his daughter Beatrice’s wedding in the summer, the source adds.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to comment.

Also missing from the Remembrance Day event was Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. They would not have taken part as they are not members of the working royal family. But former army captain Harry, 35, is known to have been planning to come to the U.K. for the Remembrance period, which culminates on Armistice Day on Wednesday, November 11, to pay tribute in some way with his military connections.