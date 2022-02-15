Does Prince Andrew's Settlement with Virginia Giuffre Change His Royal Status?

The decision to strip Prince Andrew of his patronages and military titles was "widely discussed" within the senior ranks of the royal family, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE

Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in her sexual assault lawsuit against the royal, but what does that mean for his royal status?

In January, Queen Elizabeth announced she was stripping her son of his royal patronages and military titles amid the lawsuit. However, the settlement of the lawsuit does not change the monarch's decision. While the Queen's son remains a member of the royal family, his military affiliations and patronages will not be returned to him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The decision was "widely discussed" within the senior ranks of the royal family, a royal source confirms to PEOPLE — likely meaning talks between Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was 17. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. The attorneys' joint statement filed on Tuesday announcing the parties reached an undisclosed settlement and plan to dismiss the case does not address the question of Prince Andrew's liability.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Royal Ascot 2017 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Andrew, 61, will likely retain his title as the Duke of York and keep his place in the line of succession to the throne, which is currently ninth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children. However, he will no longer use the style "His Royal Highness" in any official capacity.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Prince Andrew; Virginia Roberts Giuffre | Credit: Alexander Koerner/Getty; Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty

Prince Andrew is also unlikely to take on any public work on behalf of the Queen or the royal family going forward. However, in the documents filed Tuesday, Prince Andrew "pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

Andrew's younger daughter, Princess Eugenie (who traveled to California and attended the Super Bowl over the weekend with cousin Prince Harry), founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 with her friend Julia de Boinville to combat modern slavery and trafficking.

Prince Andrew Prince Andrew | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty

In 2012, Princess Eugenie and Julia traveled to India together where they visited an organization called Women's Interlink Foundation and "first became aware of modern slavery."

"We were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists. In fact, there are more enslaved people today than at any other point in history and, at any one time, someone is being trafficked within a mile of where you live. We often associate slavery with chains and shackles, but modern slavery is a hidden crime that is often hard to detect," they previously said on Instagram.

In January, the two women announced they were launching a podcast in connection to their organization.

Prince Andrew announced in Nov. 2019 that he would "step back from public duties for the foreseeable future" following his bombshell interview with the BBC about his ties to Epstein.