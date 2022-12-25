Prince Andrew Joins King Charles and Royal Family for Christmas Day Church Outing

Prince Andrew joined his brother King Charles III and fellow members of the royal family for their traditional Christmas Day church outing.

Despite stepping back from his royal role in 2019 and being stripped of his military titles and patronages by Queen Elizabeth earlier this year due to his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew appeared with the royals on Sunday as they attended the holiday service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. Andrew, 62, walked with the family as they made their way to the church, and he spoke with the priest following the service. He then joined in greeting members of the public who were gathered outside.

Prince Andrew's two daughters — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — also made the traditional Christmas outing with their husbands. Beatrice was also joined by her stepson, Christopher Woolf.

Prince Andrew. Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Prince Andrew announced his decision to "step back from public duties" in 2019, following his bombshell interview with the BBC about his ties to disgraced financier Epstein.

In January, Queen Elizabeth stripped her son of his military titles and patronages amid Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against him, in which Giuffre alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the royal at the age of 17. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. An out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount was reached in February.

Prince Andrew retained his title as the Duke of York and kept his place in the line of succession to the throne, which is currently eighth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children. However, he will no longer use the style "His Royal Highness" in any official capacity.

Prince Andrew. Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Although Prince Andrew no longer carries out royal duties, he still attends family events. In March, Queen Elizabeth arrived at the Service of Thanksgiving honoring her late husband Prince Philip on the arm of their disgraced son. Royal commentator Robert Jobson told PEOPLE there was uneasiness among senior members of the royal family about the Queen's decision to be escorted by Prince Andrew, "but she insisted."

"It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son," Jobson, the author of Prince Philip's Century. "As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen's Consort, many people will now accept the Queen's word and judgment."

Prince Andrew did not participate in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, and he did not attend the Order of the Garter ceremony the same month after a "family decision" was made.

Prince Andrew. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Andrew appeared at the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth in September, although he was not allowed to wear his military uniform like other members of the family. An exception was made for the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall when the monarch's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood a symbolic watch around their mother's coffin, all appearing in uniform.

Earlier this month, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were added as Counsellors of State, giving them the ability to carry out constitutional duties for their brother King Charles if he is abroad or unwell.

The Counsellor of State position typically belongs to the sovereign's spouse, followed by the first four people in the line of succession over the age of 21. Currently, those are Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice. But because Harry and Andrew are no longer senior working royals, Parliament felt it was best to expand the cohort to include two more people who could be called upon to stand in for Charles.