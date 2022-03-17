The former golden boy of the royal family has now been stripped of his royal role

Prince Andrew Has an 'Arrogance That Hasn't Served Him Well,' Says Insider

Almost 40 years ago, Prince Andrew was being celebrated as a war hero by both his family and the public. Today, his reputation is in tatters.

When he returned from the U.K.'s war with Argentina over the Falkland Islands in 1982, Andrew was third in line to the throne and had the world at his feet. Now ninth in line to the throne, he was stripped in January of his military titles and royal responsibilities, a shocking downfall capping a two-year public scandal that exposed his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Feb. 15 Andrew settled a sexual assault civil case filed by one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre. (Andrew, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, said in a statement announcing his settlement that he "regrets his association with Epstein.") With the announcement of his settlement, there is no way back to public life for the disgraced royal.

Often seen as a confident, outgoing foil to his introspective and sensitive older brother Prince Charles, Andrew appeared to have all the characteristics needed for a successful life in the royal spotlight. But he never was able to find his footing after his naval career ended. Working as an ambassador for British trade, he was decried as overbearing and bossy by numerous colleagues.

"One of the Queen's great qualities is she never gets carried away with the fact that she's one of the best-known people in the world," a royal insider says in the new issue of PEOPLE Royals. "She has this natural modesty and no great wish to be a public figure; she is more interested in doing the job."

In contrast, the source adds, "[Andrew's] success as a naval officer reinforced his natural belief in himself, and his judgment lapses at times. He has an arrogance that hasn't served him well."

The mountain of troubling allegations and the Queen's decision to strip him of his duties has been a painful humiliation for a son long considered the monarch's favorite.