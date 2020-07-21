Prince Andrew Gave a Speech at Princess Beatrice's 'Low-Key' Wedding Reception

Princess Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew played an important role behind the scenes on her wedding day.

The Duke of York, 60, walked his daughter down the aisle when she secretly wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony on Friday at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following the ceremony, the bride, 31, and groom, 36, kicked off the celebrations with an outdoor party attended by around 30 people on the grounds of Royal Lodge, the shared home of Beatrice’s parents, Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, who divorced in 1996.

During the reception, Andrew gave a speech in honor of his daughter’s union, a royal source tells PEOPLE. Mapelli Mozzi also gave a toast at the reception, as did the groom’s stepbrother, Alby Shale.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

The low-key celebration avoided drawing attention to the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew, whose connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein forced him to step down from royal duty in 2019.

He was notably absent from the official wedding portraits, along with ex-wife Ferguson, 60, and Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie. Instead, Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi chose to release a sentimental photo featuring them alongside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Image zoom Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Benjamin Wheeler/PA

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!