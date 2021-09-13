Prince Andrew Challenges Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Jurisdiction Hours Before First Hearing

Virginia Roberts Giuffre says she is "holding Prince Andrew accountable" for alleged unwilling sexual encounters when she was under the age of consent

The sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew passed a major benchmark today, but the royal is continuing to keep his distance from the proceedings.

Lawyers are scheduled to convene for a virtual hearing Monday afternoon regarding Virginia Roberts Giuffre's accusation that Prince Andrew forced her to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002 — accusations Queen Elizabeth's son has consistently refuted.

Just hours before the hearing, PEOPLE obtained a motion that attorney Andrew B. Brettler of Lavely & Singer filed on behalf of the prince, 61, "for the purpose of contesting purported services and challenging jurisdiction."

On Friday, shortly after Giuffre's lawyer David Boies claimed Andrew had been evading servers, news broke that the Duke of York had been served papers on August 27 at his residence in Windsor. Today's filing by Andrew lawyers is a move to cast doubt on the legal legitimacy of the way in which Andrew received the lawsuit papers.

As of this past weekend, Andrew was in Scotland with the Queen, 95, at her Balmoral estate. His legal team has repeatedly declined to comment on the case when contacted by PEOPLE.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on August 9 when the lawsuit was first filed, Giuffre said in part, "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."

In a 2019 interview addressing the prince's relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and Giuffre's allegations against him, Andrew told the BBC: "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. It just never happened."

Following backlash from the interview, Andrew announced that he would be "stepping back" from public duties.

Regardless of Andrew's participation in Monday's hearing, the prince may be subject to forced questioning under oath in the future and could be asked and turn over texts, emails and private letters related to the case.