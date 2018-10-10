Friendly Exes! Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Amicable Relationship Post-Divorce

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have had their ups and downs, but they’ve managed to remain successful co-parents and even friends after their royal marriage ended in divorce.

Although the duo ran in similar circles throughout their lives, they had a whirlwind romance. After just one year of dating, Queen Elizabeth‘s second son announced his engagement to Fergie, as she is affectionately known, in March 1986.

Their big day took place that July at Westminster Abbey in London, followed by an appearance (and their first public kiss as husband and wife!) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Andrew and Fergie welcomed their first child, daughter Princess Beatrice, in August 1988, and another daughter, Princess Eugenie, followed 19 months later.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew at their 1986 wedding Tim Graham/Getty

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew in 1988 PA Images/Getty

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew in 1988

Despite their growing family, there was trouble for the couple. The pair announced their separation in March 1992, officially divorcing four years later.

They remained friendly and continued to raise Beatrice and Eugenie together.

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie in 1996 UK Press/Getty

When Fergie isn’t traveling for her philanthropic work, she still resides at the family’s home: the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

“I’m in and out all the time, and he’s in and out all the time,” she explained in a 2016 interview for an Australian radio show. “And no, we’re not married. We’re very happy with the way things are.”

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew at the British Memorial Garden marking the fifth anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2006. Dan Callister/REX/Shutterstock

The Duchess of York continued, “I think the great thing is we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family.”

Fergie confessed that she keeps a copy of her wedding video and that it hadn’t been long since she watched it. She even looked back on her wedding as the “greatest day of my life marrying the finest man, and he is the finest man in my life. He’s a great gentleman, and he’s got an essence of gold. He’s a nugget of goodness.”

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew at the 2015 Royal Ascot Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew attend the 2016 Royal Ascot Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Fergie has even continued to attend royal events with her family. She attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding in May (although she arrived separately from her ex-husband and daughters) and regularly attends the Royal Ascot. Fergie joined Andrew and Princess Beatrice on the fourth day of the horse-racing festival in 2016 and again in 2018, when she chatted with the Queen in the Royal box.

Eugenie has famously said, according to BBC, “They are the best divorced couple I know.”

In fact, Fergie told PEOPLE in a 2011 article that she and Andrew get along so when that she’s asked her daughters, “Do you think Mummy and Papa should get back together again? And they say, ‘You’re great the way you are now; it’s fine.’ “