A Timeline of Prince Andrew's Fall from Grace
A timeline of how the Duke of York went from royal insider to royal outcast
November 16, 2019: The Bombshell Interview
In a "no holds barred" BBC interview recorded at Buckingham Palace, the Duke of York talked at length about his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) that he had sex with her when she was 17 years old.
"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," the duke, 61, told BBC Panorama anchor Emily Maitlis about Giuffre's allegation that she was forced to have sex with the royal three times between 1999 and 2002. "It just never happened."
Queen Elizabeth's son added that he had "absolutely no memory" and questioned the authenticity of a photograph showing the royal with his arm around Giuffre's waist. Also, that he couldn't have been present during an alleged sexual encounter in London because he had taken daughter Princess Beatrice to a pizza restaurant in Woking, Surrey.
"That couldn't have happened because the date that's being suggested I was at home with the children," he told Maitlis.
November 20, 2019: Andrew Steps Back
While Andrew initially believed his BBC interview had gone "quite well," millions of TV viewers thought otherwise. Following a massive backlash, the duke announced he would "step back from public duties."
"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support," Andrew said in his statement.
"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."
January 27, 2020: 'Zero Cooperation'
Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, told media that federal prosecutors and the FBI had asked to interview Andrew as part of their Jeffrey Epstein investigation, but that Andrew had so far provided "zero cooperation."
August 9, 2021: The Lawsuit Begins
"Today my attorney filed suit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act," Giuffre said in a statement about her claims that she was forced to have sex with the royal in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Jeffrey Epstein.
"As the suit lays out in detail, I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him," Giuffre's statement continued. "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."
August 27, 2021: Andrew Is Served
Giuffre's lawyer accused the duke of doing everything he could to avoid being served with legal papers.
"Process servers have shown up at his residence, and they have refused to take the summons and refused to let the process servers in to serve," David Boies, chairman of New York-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, said, according to ABC News. "He has stopped coming out in public. He has been moving around." Lawyers for Andrew refused to comment on Boies' claims at the time.
Court filings later revealed that Andrew was eventually served at 9:30 a.m. on August 27 at his Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.
September 13, 2021: The First Hearing
At a virtual hearing in New York, Andrew's lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler of Lavely & Singer, described Giuffre's lawsuit as "baseless, non-viable and potentially unlawful."
For the first time in court, Brettler also floated the idea that Giuffre could not sue Andrew because of an out-of-court settlement she had previously signed with Jeffrey Epstein. "There has been a settlement agreement that the Plaintiff has settled into in a prior action that releases the Duke and others from any and all potential liability," he told the court, while requesting that the "secret" agreement be unsealed.
Moving forward, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, scheduled an in-person hearing for October 13. Kaplan later said a trial date would likely take place between September and December 2022.
December 29, 2021: Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted
Following a trial in New York, the British socialite — and friend of Prince Andrew -—was found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel in interstate commerce with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity; conspiracy to transport minors in interstate commerce with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity; transporting a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors; and sex trafficking of a minor.
The jury acquitted Maxwell of one charge — enticement of a minor to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity.
"It was Ghislaine who was the real enforcer," Sarah Ransome, an Epstein survivor, told PEOPLE in December 2021. "She was the enforcer. She was the groomer. She controlled everything."
January 4, 2022: Andrew's Dismissal Application
In an echo of the September 13 hearing, the duke's attorneys argued that the case should be dismissed because of a $500,000 settlement reached between Giuffre and Epstein in 2009.
In the settlement, which does not name Prince Andrew, Giuffre agreed to "release, acquit, satisfy and forever discharge" Epstein and "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant."
On January 12, however, Judge Kaplan refused to grant the royal's motion to dismiss on the grounds that Giuffre's complaint met the minimum threshold: It was neither "'unintelligible' nor 'vague' nor 'ambiguous.'"
January 13, 2022: Queen Strips Titles
The day after Judge Kaplan rejected Andrew's attempt at dismissal, Buckingham Palace released the following statement regarding Andrew's royal status:
"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.
"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."
A royal source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the decision was "widely discussed" within the senior ranks of the royal family — likely meaning talks between Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William.
The decision means that Andrew will no longer be able to use the style "His Royal Highness" in any official capacity.
January 26, 2022: Trial By Jury
In New York court documents filed by Andrew's lawyers, the duke denied all allegations against him and stated that he "hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint."
The 11-page document set out a series of defenses "without assuming the burden of proof, and expressly denying any and all wrongdoing," including arguments that the claim should be dismissed because Giuffre is a resident of Australia and that by entering into a 2009 agreement with Jeffrey Epstein she "waived the claims now asserted in the complaint."
February 15, 2022: Prince Andrew Settles
It is announced that Andrew and Guiffre have reached an out-of-court settlement.
According to documents filed in New York by David Boies, Giuffre's attorney, the two parties will file a dismissal upon Giuffre's receipt of the settlement payment, the amount of which has not been publicly disclosed.
"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," the document stated. "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."
It continued, "It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."