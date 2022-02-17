A Timeline of Prince Andrew's Fall from Grace

In a "no holds barred" BBC interview recorded at Buckingham Palace, the Duke of York talked at length about his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) that he had sex with her when she was 17 years old.

"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," the duke, 61, told BBC Panorama anchor Emily Maitlis about Giuffre's allegation that she was forced to have sex with the royal three times between 1999 and 2002. "It just never happened."

Queen Elizabeth's son added that he had "absolutely no memory" and questioned the authenticity of a photograph showing the royal with his arm around Giuffre's waist. Also, that he couldn't have been present during an alleged sexual encounter in London because he had taken daughter Princess Beatrice to a pizza restaurant in Woking, Surrey.

"That couldn't have happened because the date that's being suggested I was at home with the children," he told Maitlis.