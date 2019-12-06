Prince Andrew Drove to Sandringham for Face-to-Face Meeting with Philip and Charles After TV Interview

Prince Andrew met his father Prince Philip and brother Prince Charles for talks amid the ongoing fallout from his disastrous Nov. 16 interview.

Their family meeting took place at Sandringham, where Philip has been staying at the estate’s Wood farm.

Charles visited for several days of meetings and to see his 98-year-old father after his own recent tour of New Zealand, Solomon Islands and India. Charles, 71, was away when Andrew took part in his interview with the BBC about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The meeting of the three senior royals over a light lunch took place on December 2, as the royal family braced itself for the follow-up interview that evening by Virginia Giuffre on BBC’s Panorama. Giuffre says she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions while being trafficked by Epstein, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

Image zoom Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Alexander Koerner/Getty; Today

Andrew, 59, announced in November that he is “stepping back” from his royal roles in the wake of the scandal. It soon emerged that Charles, who was on his royal tour at the time, had been consulted by Queen Elizabeth about the decision. Prince WIlliam, 37, was also involved.

Image zoom From left: Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; John Phillips/Getty; Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty

The meeting at Sandringham has been portrayed by The Sun, which first reported the visit, as a showdown with Andrew, following his withdrawal from public life. Soon after, Giuffre told PEOPLE in a statement that it didn’t go far enough.

RELATED: 7 Biggest Bombshells from Prince Andrew’s ‘No Holds Barred’ Interview About Jeffrey Epstein

“Prince Andrew’s recent interview and his subsequent action to withdraw from public life is welcomed news. It is a positive first step towards taking responsibility for his actions,” Giuffre’s attorney Sigrid McCawley told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Prince Andrew with BBC interviewer Emily Maitlis BBC/Mark Harrison

“However, basing his decision to step away from his duties due to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is only a half truth. He clearly had a long-term association with Ghislaine Maxwell who we maintain was Epstein’s co-conspirator and played a central role in devastating the lives of countless women.”

Andrew told BBC’s Newsnight, “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady [Giuffre], none whatsoever. It just never happened.”