Prince Andrew Demands 'Trial by Jury' as He Denies Sexual Assault Claims in New Court Documents

Virginia Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17

Prince Andrew filed his official denial to the claims in Virginia Roberts Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit.

In new court documents filed by Prince Andrew's lawyers in New York on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth's son denied all allegations against him and "hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint."

Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was 17. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The 11-page document set out a series of defenses "without assuming the burden of proof, and expressly denying any and all wrongdoing," including arguments that the claim should be dismissed because Giuffre is a resident of Australia and that by entering into a 2009 agreement with Jeffrey Epstein she "waived the claims now asserted in the complaint."

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew's attorneys argued to dismiss the lawsuit after it was revealed that Epstein had reached a $500,000 settlement with Giuffre, in which she agreed not to sue any other "potential defendant." Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York refused to grant the royal's motion to dismiss.

In a previous statement shared with PEOPLE, Giuffre said, "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."

On January 13, Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding Andrew's royal status, saying he was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages.

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," the palace announced. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

The decision was "widely discussed" within the senior ranks of the royal family, a royal source confirms to PEOPLE — likely meaning talks between Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Prince Andrew, 61, will likely retain his title as the Duke of York and keep his place in the line of succession to the throne, which is currently ninth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children. However, he will no longer use the style "His Royal Highness" in any official capacity.

Prince Andrew announced in November 2019 that he would "step back from public duties for the foreseeable future" following his bombshell interview with the BBC about his ties to Epstein.