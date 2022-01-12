Switzerland has been a family ski destination for Prince Andrew, Fergie and their two daughters for many years

Prince Andrew Can Sell Swiss Chalet After Settling $9 Million Debt as He Faces Mounting Legal Bills

Prince Andrew has settled debt on a ski lodge in the Swiss resort of Verbier, making it possible for him to sell the property as he faces an ongoing civil sexual assault lawsuit.

Former owner Isabelle de Rouvre sold the home to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 2014, but there was a dispute regarding a final payment of their share, which totaled $9 million with accrued interest. According to de Rouvre, she sold the property to the couple and made an agreement in November.

"The war is finished. It is the end of the matter," she told the Daily Mail. "I have nothing to do with it now. That's all."

de Rouvre became friends with the royals after they repeatedly rented her chalet and decided to sell it to them rather than put it on the market, according to The Daily Mail. She took the payment issue over the seven-bedroom home to court in 2020.

Switzerland has been a family ski destination for Prince Andrew, Fergie and their two daughters for many years, since Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — who both welcomed babies last year — were children themselves.

Fergie recently traveled to the country with her daughters and their husbands to ring in 2022.

Now that the debt on the $24 million ski chalet is settled, Prince Andrew, 61, may sell the property to aid in mounting legal fees. On Wednesday, a judge rejected Prince Andrew's attempt to have a sexual assault lawsuit against him thrown out, meaning Queen Elizabeth's son could face a trial date between September and December 2022, according to CNN.

Prince Andrew's attorneys argued last week to dismiss Virginia Roberts Giuffre's civil sexual assault lawsuit after it was revealed that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reached a $500,000 settlement with Giuffre, in which she agreed not to sue any other "potential defendant."

In the 2009 document, which does not name Prince Andrew, Giuffre agreed to "release, acquit, satisfy and forever discharge" Epstein and "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant."

Lawyers for Prince Andrew said the deal means she cannot sue him, but Giuffre's attorneys retorted that the terms of the Florida settlement are irrelevant to her case against the royal.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Prince Andrew; Virginia Roberts Giuffre | Credit: Alexander Koerner/Getty; Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty

In the lawsuit, Giuffre says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.