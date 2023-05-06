Prince Andrew Attends Brother King Charles' Coronation Despite Leaving Public Royal Duties

The Duke of York most recently joined members of the royal family for church on Easter Sunday

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

and
Published on May 6, 2023 06:49 AM
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York travelling in a state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Prince Andrew is supporting his brother King Charles at his historic coronation.

The Duke of York, 63, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday for the historic service, where King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, will be officially crowned.

Though Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal, he has continued to attend family events such as the traditional Easter Sunday church service and their walk to church on Christmas in December.

Just before the royal family filed into Westminster Abbey, it was announced that both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry — Charles' son — would have no formal role during Saturday's festivities and would not join the procession from the ceremony to Buckingham Palace, CBS News reported.

Andrew was dressed in blue robes featuring a red sash as he arrived to the service Saturday, while Prince Harry wore a morning suit for the occasion, following the dress code for most of the congregation — a fashion choice PEOPLE understands Harry requested.

Prince Andrew The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK
David Fisher/Shutterstock

While Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, also attended the crowning ceremony, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, did not. The Duchess of York, 63, was not invited to the coronation and previously spoke about how she planned to spend the day instead while appearing on the talk show Loose Women on ITV.

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," Sarah, affectionately known as Fergie, said on April 5. "I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good. And then all the family come back."

"Because, remember, I am divorced from him," she continued, referencing her relationship with Prince Andrew. "I don't expect — you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out."

Prince Andrew and Fergie wed in 1986, receiving the titles of Duke and Duchess of York upon their marriage. They went on to welcome their two daughters before splitting in 1992 and divorcing in 1996. Though the marriage ended over 25 years ago, the pair remained close as co-parents and continued to live together in Windsor.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

While Prince Andrew has joined the rest of the royal family for major events like Prince Philip's memorial service in March 2022 and Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in September, he no longer undertakes public engagements as a working royal. The Duke of York made headlines worldwide when his affiliation with the now-convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light in 2019. Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

In January 2022, the day after a judge in the U.S. rejected Prince Andrew's attempt to have Epstein tracking victim Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against the prince dismissed, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had stripped her son of his military titles and patronages. The Duke of York would no longer undertake public engagements as a working royal or use the "His Royal Highness" styling.

About a month after Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles, he and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount.

During a U.S. press tour for her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, Fergie said it was difficult to see the "demise" of her ex-husband.

"You've been divorced for many, many years, and yet you've been Andrew's rock," Good Morning America correspondent Juju Chang asked the Duchess of York in March. "What's it been like watching him go through this withering public scrutiny?"

"So sad, so sad," she replied. "We've been there for each other — you know, when I've gone through really bad times in the past, Andrew's always been there."

"He is exceptionally kind, and he is a very, seriously good grandfather. He's very steadfast for the girls," Fergie continued, referencing Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33. "We are women that also have had to see the demise of a very strong man, and that has been really difficult to see."

