The Crown: Why Is Prince Andrew Ahead of Older Sister Princess Anne in the Line of Succession?

Until 2013, older sisters in the royal family would be moved down a spot in the order of succession if their parents had a younger son — such as in Princess Anne's case.

Thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, birth order determines who will become the next king or queen of the U.K., regardless of being male or female. The legislation was passed while Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting their first child. It affects all royals born after Oct. 28, 2011, and also removed the disqualification placed on those arising from marriage to a Roman Catholic.

Image zoom Princess Anne and Prince Andrew | Credit: Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty

Image zoom Princess Anne and Prince Andrew | Credit: David Levenson/Getty

Prince Louis' birth in 2018 was historic because it marked the first time a female royal's spot in line to the throne was not bumped by the arrival of a younger brother.

Image zoom Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte | Credit: HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty

Other monarchies in Europe are also adopting the practice of absolute primogeniture, where the eldest child of the monarch becomes heir regardless of sex. In Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria became heir despite having a younger brother with a parliamentary change to the Swedish Act of Succession in 1980. Absolute primogeniture is currently in place in the Netherlands (since 1983), Norway (since 1990), Belgium (since 1991), Denmark (since 2009) and Luxembourg (since 2011).

The practice of elder sons take precedence over younger sons, but all sons take precedence over daughters is still in place in Monaco and Spain (although Princess Leonor is the Spanish heir as she has no brothers).

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie | Credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

