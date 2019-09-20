Prince Andrew Accuser Speaks Out About Alleged Sexual Abuse When She Was 17

Prince Andrew has denied knowledge about the sex abuse claims surrounding his former friend Jeffrey Epstein, but new details are emerging as his alleged victims continue to speak out.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre and five other women sat down with Savannah Guthrie for an interview with NBC’s Dateline detailing their allegations against the disgraced financier. In a preview for the show, airing in full on Sunday, Giuffre called Queen Elizabeth‘s second son “an abuser” and “a participant.” Giuffre has also spoken to PEOPLE and claimed that Prince Andrew, 59, abused her.

Buckingham Palace told NBC News: “It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

Giuffre, now 35, claims that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell played a major role in Epstein’s sex trafficking organization, saying that her first experience with Prince Andrew took place at Maxwell’s London home when she was 17. (Maxwell has denied the allegations.)

“That first time in London, I was so young,” Giuffre said. “Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said, ‘You’re gonna meet a prince today.’ I didn’t know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to that prince.”

Image zoom Prince Andrew; Virginia Roberts Giuffre Alexander Koerner/Getty; Today

Giuffre said that Andrew came to the house, then they headed out to a club where the royal got her alcohol (believed to be vodka) in the VIP section and danced with her.

“We leave club Tramp, and I hop in the car with Ghislaine and Jeffrey,” she said. “And Ghislaine said, ‘He’s coming back to the house, and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein.’ I couldn’t believe it.”

The sexual abuse began in a bathroom then moved to the bedroom, Giuffre claims.

“He wasn’t rude or anything about it. He said, ‘Thank you,’ and some kind of soft sentiments like that and left,” Giuffre said. “I just couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that even royalty were involved.”

Giuffre says Prince Andrew abused her two more times at Epstein’s homes, in New York and the Virgin Islands.

“[Prince Andrew] denies that it ever happened, he’s going to keep denying that it ever happened, but he knows the truth and I know the truth,” Giuffre said.

“What does justice look like to you now?” –@savannahguthrie “Justice now is holding accountable the perpetrators that helped him and participated with him and encouraging more people to come forward.” –Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre pic.twitter.com/HRq39VD3Qd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 20, 2019

Andrew, 59, has made a series of statements about the sex abuse claims surrounding Epstein, who died by suicide in jail. The billionaire financier was discovered in cardiac arrest nearly a month after he was arrested for allegedly sex-trafficking girls as young as 14 and died in the hospital, CNN reported at the time.

Buckingham Palace released a statement about how the Duke of York was “appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes.”

Image zoom Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Ian Forsyth/Getty Images; Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan

In a second statement, the royal said: “It is apparent to me since the suicide of Mr. Epstein that there has been an immense amount of media speculation about so much in his life. This is particularly the case in relation to my former association or friendship with Mr. Epstein. Therefore I am eager to clarify the facts to avoid further speculation.”

“I met Mr. Epstein in 1999. During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences. At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” he wrote. “I had said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I know of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know. I have tremendous sympathy for all those affected by his actions and behaviour.”

The royal added: “His suicide has left many unanswered questions and I acknowledge and sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. This is a difficult time for everyone involved and I am at a loss to be able to understand or explain Mr. Epstein’s lifestyle. I deplore the exploitation of any human being and would not condone, participate in, or encourage any such behaviour.”

The full interview with six of Epstein’s accusers airs tonight on Dateline NBC at 10 p.m. ET.