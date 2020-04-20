Prince Alexander of Sweden Turns 4! See His Adorable New Photo at Home

Image zoom Prins Carl Philip/ Instagram

Happy 4th birthday to Prince Alexander of Sweden!

On Sunday, Alexander’s parents Prince Carl Philip and Princess of Sofia of Sweden shared a sweet new portrait of their oldest son on Instagram in honor of his birthday.

The close-up shot shows Alexander smiling as he gazes out the window at home, with his blonde hair tucked behind his ears as he wears a striped button-up under a black sweatshirt.

“Congratulations to our beloved Alexander on his 4th birthday ❤,” the caption read.

Prince Alexander is currently fifth in line for the Swedish throne, following his aunt Crown Princess Victoria, who is currently the heir apparent, his cousins Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, and his father Prince Carl Philip.

Last week, Alexander’s mother Princess Sofia, 35, traded in her tiara for scrubs by joining the frontline effort in helping coronavirus patients. After completing an intensive training program online, Sofia started working at Sophiahemmet Hospital, of which she is Honorary Chair.

For her first day on the job, where she will be assisting hospital staff with non-medical related tasks, the royal posed for a photo alongside other workers wearing scrubs and white sneakers. She wore an ID tag and her hair tied back in a practical ponytail.

The hospital has been overwhelmed due to COVID-19, leading to the launch the emergency training program. Now, 80 people a week complete the course that Princess Sofia took.

Like many people around the world, the Swedish royal family has transitioned to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent spread of the illness. In fact, the entire clan caught up for Easter over the weekend using video chat.

Included in the call were King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria, Crown Prince Daniel and their two children: son Prince Oscar, 4, and daughter Princess Estelle, 8.

Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia were also joined by their two young kids Alexander and Prince Gabriel, 2, who were stripped of their HRH titles by their grandfather last year.

Also present were Princess Madeleine, husband Chris O’Neill and their three children — Princess Leonore, 6, Prince Nicolas, 4, Princess Adrienne, 2 — who also no longer hold royal HRH titles.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a number of Swedish royal engagements have been canceled since a number of cases of the virus, officially termed COVID-19, were detected in the country.

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia postponed an official dinner scheduled for March 4. Princess Estelle, second in line for the Swedish throne, began studying from home in early March after a student at her school tested positive for the virus. Last month, Crown Princess Victoria’s public name day celebrations were canceled to prevent large social gatherings.