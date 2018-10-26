Prince Albert of Monaco on His 3-Year-Old Twins’ First Report Cards — and Halloween Costume Plans

Five weeks into his children’s first semester, Monaco’s Prince Albert is adjusting to the routine of school colds, report cards, missing backpacks, carpools and the dilemma of Halloween costumes.

Three-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who started school September 12, are settling in and doing quite well,” the royal dad tells PEOPLE.

In a break with previous Monégasque tradition (Albert and his sisters, Princesses Caroline and Stéphanie were initially home-schooled by palace tutors), Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are committed to Jacques and Gabriella attending public school, mingling with children their own age. And while one of the twins has already brought home “a case of sniffles,” he’s doing better.

“They’re both doing fine. We get these little reports – kind of a digital report cards – on our phones and they say they’re really fitting in very well with their new classmates, progressing well with their skills,” Prince Albert says of his children, who turn 4 in December.

SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis/Getty

While the prince – who graduated from Amherst College in Massachusetts – hasn’t been asked to help out with homework yet, he has noticed a change. “They’re singing quite a few new French songs at home now. It’s all very exciting.

“Now the next thing I need to do is get them some Halloween costumes.”

The royal knows that the perfect Halloween costume requires considerable thought. For the moment, Albert admits, “I don’t know.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“They’re not afraid of ghosts at all, which is confusing to me,” he adds. “That probably will change, but it’s likely because they see them in these old cartoons once in a while, so they’re kind of intrigued by that.

“It could be one of the superheroes for Jacques and some little princess or maybe a superhero costume for Gabriella. I don’t know. She seems to keep changing her heroes.”