Prince Albert Shares His Twin Dad Survival Guide with George Clooney: 'Strong Coffee and Easy Reading'

Gaetan Luci/Courtesy Prince's Palace

Double the baby joy? Double the caffeine!

Monaco’s Prince Albert is sharing his best advice for raising twins with George Clooney, who is expecting twins with wife Amal Clooney.

“Strong coffee and easy reading,” the royal dad of two tells PEOPLE.

“George should pour himself a good cup of coffee each morning,” says the prince, whose royal twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques are in the middle of their “terrible twos.”

“I know that sounds pretty standard but it’s really, really important,” he says.

Gotcha Images/Splash News

And before Clooney’s twins arrive, Albert recommends the actor familiarize himself with his new role by reading up.

“There’s actually a very good little book on being the father of twins,” he says.

A Dad’s Guide to Twins, by Joe Rawlinson “was really helpful,” he says. “It has some sound advice and is pretty easy to read.”

His own copy remains extremely well-thumbed, he admits.

Prince Albert's personal copy of A Dad's Guide to Twins. Courtesy Palais Princier

And George better get “some sleep stored away before the babies are born,” Albert says with a smile.

“Fortunately for Charlene and for me, that was never really an issue,” he admits. “Gabriella and Jacques were relatively good sleepers from the start. Of course, there were — still are — nights where they have to be in the bedroom with us.

“I know it seems very common sense, but having a separate room — in our case a nursery — or even a separate area prepared makes it easier for both parents to get some sleep in turns.”

Eric Mahon/Courtesy of Prince's Palace

And when it comes to learning to tell twins apart, Albert didn’t have much trouble.

“That’s actually less of an issue than you might think,” he says as he proudly shows off baby photos on his phone. “They’re different from one another, they move differently — and in our case, Jacques was much smaller than his sister when they were born, it was pretty easy to pick him out.”

Soon after the twins were born in 2015, Albert told PEOPLE that fatherhood “changes your outlook. You learn to think more ahead. I kind of knew I would be evolving. Other fathers told me that, and it’s true. You have to take your time, take advantage of every moment you can because it goes by so quickly.”

Prince Albert Gaetan Luci/Palais Princier

And the chaos of life at home with twins that follows should just be taken in stride.

“They grow pretty quickly. Jacques is already a big boy,” Albert says with a smile.