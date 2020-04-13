Prince Albert Reunites with Wife Princess Charlene for Easter Following His Coronavirus Recovery

Image zoom Princess Charlene/Instagram

Prince Albert of Monaco’s recovery from coronavirus came just in time for Easter with his family.

Princess Grace’s 62-year-old son appeared alongside wife Princess Charlene, 42, for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 in a video shared on her Instagram page to celebrate Easter. The couple wished their followers a happy holiday in two languages: first French, then English.

“In these difficult and troubled times, we simply wanted to wish you all,” Albert started before they said in unison, “Happy Easter.”

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene appear outside surrounded by Easter decorations, including an oversized bunny. Two of their dogs sit happily in Charlene’s lap.

Just one day earlier, Princess Charlene shared photos of their 5-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella planting flowers and mint in a patio herb bed with their scooters close beside.

In the third image, Gabriella waves her garden spade alongside a pen used for her parents’ Easter messages — constructed from hay bales, decorated with stuffed animals and pennants, destined to play a role in the Grimaldi family’s traditional Sunday’s egg hunt.

“Sending healing and love to the world, we miss you, see you soon🌈. Happy Easter 🐣,” the mom of two wrote.

Their appearance this holiday weekend is a sign that family life at the mountain farm Roc Agel has returned to normal since husband Prince Albert ended his self-quarantine. While Princess Charlene and the children spent time at Roc Agel, Albert self-isolated in their palace apartments — but they kept in touch via video chats.

“We FaceTimed — usually in the evenings. We told stories and talked about what we did during the day,” Prince Albert told PEOPLE. “I told [the twins] to be safe. They knew I was sick and that I had to stay away.”

“I’m hoping I get a ‘Welcome Home’ banner,” he added with a laugh.

After receiving the green light from his doctor to rejoin his family, the royal intended to continue practicing social distancing while recuperating at the 125-acre mountain farm above Monaco. The house, offered as a wedding present to his mother, Princess Grace, “is big enough that I can isolate. We have an extra bedroom at the end of the hall and the kids are in bedrooms downstairs.”

“I’m going to be taking it a little easier,” he added. “The only meetings I’m going to have will be video conference calls.”

