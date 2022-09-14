Prince Albert Remembers His Mother Princess Grace on the 40th Anniversary of Her Death

"Forty years on, she still captures people's imagination," Prince Albert of Monaco exclusively tells PEOPLE

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on September 14, 2022 11:33 AM
American actress Grace Kelly on the set of Rear Window, directed and produced by British Alfred Hitchcock.
Grace Kelly on the set of "Rear Window". Photo: Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

Prince Albert of Monaco is remembering the life and legacy of his mother Princess Grace of Monaco, who died 40 years ago today on Sept. 14, 1982, in a car crash after suffering a stroke. She was 52.

As Grace Kelly, the American Oscar winner captivated the world with her timeless beauty and undeniable talent. She became a princess after marrying Prince Rainier of Monaco in a fairytale wedding in 1956. They went on to have three children: Princess Caroline, 65, Prince Albert, 64, and Princess Stéphanie, 57.

Prince Albert, who is the father of 7-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques with his wife Princess Charlene, is now looking back on the anniversary of his mother's death and sharing his personal recollections of the celebrated royal.

"It doesn't seem like 40 years," he exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Many times during a day, a week, not only do I find myself thinking of her, but numbers of people still recall her to me. They remember her and that's a great tribute to her and who she was — to what an exceptional human being she was."

Princess Grace of Monaco and son Prince Albert of Monaco attend a party Maxim's restaurant in Paris in 1978.
Princess Grace and Prince Albert in Paris in 1978. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

"Forty years on, she still captures people's imagination," he continues. "She managed to capture the imagination and attention of several younger generations and not many have done that. It's an incredible gift that she had."

"She had charm and incredible allure about her. And It's not only her beauty or the fashion icon that she was that attracts people," Prince Albert continues. "It was her warmth, her heart, the humanity people saw in her that they remember."

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Eric Mathon / Prince Palace of Monaco

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In a moment of reflection, he concludes, "If I could speak to her, I would say that I wish she were here to see her grandchildren and how great they are. They're great kids."

Related Articles
Prince Albert II (2nd L), Princess Charlene (R), Prince Jacques (L), and Princess Gabriella (2nd R) of Monaco arrive to take part in the traditional "U Cavagnetu" Monaco picnic, in Monaco, September 3, 2022. (Photo by ERIC GAILLARD / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince Albert Returns to the Monaco Picnic with Princess Charlene and Twins Following Hiatus
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares Sweet Statement Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth: 'You and Grandpa Are Reunited'
prince harry, princess diana, prince william
How Prince William and Prince Harry Are Spending the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death
Palais Princier de Monaco - Prince's Palace of Monaco
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary with New Portrait
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala on July 18, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Go Glam for Monaco's Grandest Gala!
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the opening of the new exhibition `Sailing the Sea of Science` at the Framm Museum
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Share Rare PDA Moment After Addressing Marriage Rumors
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Pose with Twins as They Graduate from Water Safety Camp. Credit: Prince's Palace of Monaco
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are Proud Parents as Their Children Graduate from Sailing Camp
princess diana 09.05.22 - People Cover
Princess Diana's Death 25 Years Ago: Remembering the Key Figures — and How Their Lives Changed Forever
prince harry, princess diana
Prince Harry Says Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Will Be Day to 'Share the Spirit of My Mum'
Prince Albert and kids visit Disney Paris
Royals at Disney! Prince Albert of Monaco Takes His Twins to Disneyland Paris: See the Photos
Princess Charlene with her daughter
Princess Charlene Shares Glam Photo of Daughter Gabriella Ahead of Fashion Event: 'My Princess'
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 17: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched at original source) (TABLOIDS & ONLINE OUT) Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Monaco Palace cocktail party of the 55th Monte Carlo TV festival on June 17, 2015 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by PLS Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Albert Addresses Princess Charlene's Return to Monaco: 'Lived Through Difficult Times'
Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene Addresses Rumors Around Her 'Painful' Recovery for First Time: I'm 'Still Fragile'
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 29: Pricess Charlene of Monaco and her daughter Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 29, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage)
Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella Hit Monaco's Grand Prix Circuit — and So Does Patrick Dempsey!
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques attend the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Monaco E-Prix Round 6 on April 30, 2022 in Monaco, Monaco. Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace
Princess Charlene Makes First Public Appearance in Over a Year — and Debuts Platinum Haircut
princess charlene
Meet Princess Charlene and the Monaco Twins' New Dog Khan, a Family Favorite Going Back to Grace Kelly