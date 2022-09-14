Prince Albert Remembers His Mother Princess Grace on the 40th Anniversary of Her Death

Prince Albert of Monaco is remembering the life and legacy of his mother Princess Grace of Monaco, who died 40 years ago today on Sept. 14, 1982, in a car crash after suffering a stroke. She was 52.

As Grace Kelly, the American Oscar winner captivated the world with her timeless beauty and undeniable talent. She became a princess after marrying Prince Rainier of Monaco in a fairytale wedding in 1956. They went on to have three children: Princess Caroline, 65, Prince Albert, 64, and Princess Stéphanie, 57.

Prince Albert, who is the father of 7-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques with his wife Princess Charlene, is now looking back on the anniversary of his mother's death and sharing his personal recollections of the celebrated royal.

"It doesn't seem like 40 years," he exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Many times during a day, a week, not only do I find myself thinking of her, but numbers of people still recall her to me. They remember her and that's a great tribute to her and who she was — to what an exceptional human being she was."

Princess Grace and Prince Albert in Paris in 1978. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

"Forty years on, she still captures people's imagination," he continues. "She managed to capture the imagination and attention of several younger generations and not many have done that. It's an incredible gift that she had."

"She had charm and incredible allure about her. And It's not only her beauty or the fashion icon that she was that attracts people," Prince Albert continues. "It was her warmth, her heart, the humanity people saw in her that they remember."

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Eric Mathon / Prince Palace of Monaco

In a moment of reflection, he concludes, "If I could speak to her, I would say that I wish she were here to see her grandchildren and how great they are. They're great kids."