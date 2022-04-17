Prince Albert Attends Monte-Carlo Masters Tennis Finals After Recovering from COVID-19
Prince Albert is on the mend.
The ruler of Monaco has tested negative several days after his second bout with COVID-19 and will resume his normal schedule. He even showed up at Sunday's Monte-Carlo Masters tennis finals.
According to a statement sent to PEOPLE, the 64-year old tested negative on Sunday morning, "and will be able to resume his activities from today." The Prince, who has been "asymptomatic" throughout his illness, had been in isolation from the time of diagnosis earlier this week.
After proving positive again on Tuesday evening in Monaco, he was forced to cancel a flight to New York where he was to be honored for his efforts on behalf of ocean conservation and sustainability.
Following his diagnosis this week, sources stressed the state of the prince's health "was not a cause for concern."
Sunday's final pit defending champion Stefano Tsitsipas against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who shocked the tennis world by beating No. 1 Novak Djokovic earlier this week in Monaco. Tsitsipas reclaimed his title with 6-3, 7-6 sets.
Albert even presented Tsitsipas with his trophy alongside cousin Melanie-Antoinette de Massy, who is president of the Monaco Tennis Federation.
The first world leader to test positive for the virus in March 2020, Albert previously spent two weeks in isolation. In December 2020, he revealed experiencing 'long haul syndrome' suffering episodes of 'marked fatigue' long after quarantine.
"There were times during the day when it just hit, but not like the kind of drowsiness you feel after a heavy meal. It was really just an experience of physical fatigue, like the kind that comes on when you've done too much or when you're coming off an illness," he told PEOPLE. "This virus stays with you quite a while."