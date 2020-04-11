Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's Twins, 5, Prep for Easter in Adorable New Photos

Preparing to celebrate a family Easter at home, Monaco’s Princess Charlene posted three new photos of her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, this weekend.

The photos show scenes at Roc Agel on Friday as both kids planted flowers and mint in a patio herb bed with their scooters close beside. In the third image, Gabriella waves her garden spade alongside a pen constructed from hay bales, decorated with stuffed animals (two aproned rabbits) and pennants, destined to play a role in the Grimaldi family’s traditional Sunday’s egg hunt.

“Sending healing and love to the world, we miss you, see you soon🌈. Happy Easter 🐣,” the mom of two wrote.

The photos are the first Charlene has shared of her children in several months. Their appearance this holiday weekend is a sign that family life at the mountain farm has returned to normal since husband Prince Albert ended his self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In an interview about his self-isolation, the prince told PEOPLE exclusively that during his two-week quarantine in his palace apartments, the family kept in touch over FaceTime “usually in the evenings,” adding, “We told stories and talked about what we did during the day,. I told [the twins] to be safe. They knew I was sick and that I had to stay away.”

Following his coronavirus diagnosis, he explained that his twins did not feel well prior to his quarantine and that a “stomach bug” brought back from a winter vacation may have inhibited transmission.

Neither the twins nor their mother has shown signs of the coronavirus since Albert tested positive on March 18, sources confirmed.

Once having received the green light from his doctor to rejoin his family, the prince intended to continue practicing social distancing while recuperating at the 125-acre mountain farm above Monaco. The house, offered as a wedding present to his mother, Princess Grace “is big enough that I can isolate. We have an extra bedroom at the end of the hall and the kids are in bedrooms downstairs.”

“I’m going to be taking it a little easier,” he added. “The only meetings I’m going to have will be video conference calls.”

All face-to-face meetings were eliminated and appointments were largely canceled. “I’m not committed to any public appearances or trips or anything like that for the next month,” he said.

“So if someone tells you that they have me coming to a door opening or something. I’m not going to be there,” he joked.

