Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Share Most Casual Family Photo Yet — Painting Easter Eggs!

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are up for some royal arts and crafts with their twins!

Princess Charlene shared how her family is preparing for Easter weekend with a new photo posted to her Instagram page on Friday. The shot, taken from above, shows the foursome sitting on steps as they paint Easter eggs.

Six-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's close bond is on full display — as Gabriella smiles up at the camera, Jacques cups her face with his hand, while the other flashes a peace sign towards the sky.

"Wishing everyone a blessed Easter ❤️," Princess Charlene, 43, captioned the down-to-earth family photo. "Happy Easter egg hunting 🌈."

Last Easter, 63-year-old Prince Albert had just ended his self-quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic. He reunited with his family to celebrate the holiday at the mountain farm Roc Agel.

Princess Charlene shared photos of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella planting flowers and mint in a patio herb bed with their scooters close beside, surrounded by outdoor Easter decorations.

