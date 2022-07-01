Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary with New Portrait

The couple were unable to spend their 10th anniversary together last year after Princess Charlene was grounded in South Africa due to complications from a previous ENT procedure

On Friday, the couple released a new portrait via social media to mark the occasion. The photo showed Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, sporting a teal gown, holding hands in the gardens of the Prince's Palace.

Princess Charlene posted the image on her personal Instagram page as well, writing: "Happy anniversary" with a red heart emoji.

Prince Albert, now 64, and Princess Charlene, now 44, tied the knot in a fairy tale ceremony on July 1, 2011. The four-day nuptials — which included Charlene's 66-foot veil and a five-tiered wedding cake — were Monaco's first royal wedding in 55 years, the first to occur since the "Wedding of the Century" when Prince Rainier wed Hollywood actress Grace Kelly in an extravagant ceremony in 1956.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert Of Monaco Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

The occasion comes after the couple, who are parents to 7-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, were unable to celebrate their milestone 10th anniversary together last year. Princess Charlene was grounded in her home country of South Africa recovering from complications stemming from an ENT surgery, unable to travel back to Monaco.

"This year will be the first time that I will not be with my husband on our wedding anniversary in July, which is difficult and saddens me," Princess Charlene said in a statement. "However, Albert and I had no choice but to follow the instructions of the medical team, even if it was extremely difficult. He has been the most incredible support to me."

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 17: Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage) Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco | Credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Upon Princess Charlene's return to Monaco, however, she exhibited signs of both emotional and physical exhaustion. In consultation with her doctors and family members, she decided to seek medical assistance.

"When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority," Princess Charlene told Monaco Matin in May. "My state of health is still fragile, and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."

Charlene also directly addressed rumors of trouble in the marriage, telling reporters: "You want to talk about rumors of divorce or my new home in Switzerland?"

"I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumors about my life, my relationship," she said. "Like everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."