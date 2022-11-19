Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Celebrate Monaco's National Day with Their Twins

Monaco held its National Day over the weekend with every cause for celebration.

For the first time in three years, following disruptions caused by both the COVID-19 pandemic and health concerns involving both Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, the principality's entire royal family, including all its extended members, were in attendance on Saturday.

With royal sisters, in-laws and children, plus nieces, nephews and all their kids assembled together publically for the first time in years, the morning-long ceremonies sparkled with sunlight and a dozen moments worth remembering, including one where Prince Albert, 64, caught sight of his children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 7, waving flags in excited anticipation as they leaned over a crowded palace balcony with cousins Kaia-Rose and India.

Another sweet moment came near the very end of the festivities, when a radiant Princess Charlene, 44, blew kisses to her hand, softly waving them at cheering crowds outside the palace.

Princess Charlene later uploaded a sweet photo of her twins on Instagram, which showed Gabriella dressed in a deep red ten-button double-breasted redingote with an angled black chapeau, and Jacques in uniform wearing a carabiner's cap and suit.

"Happy National Day 🇲🇨," the proud mom wrote alongside the image.

Following a last-minute absence from last year's National Day, Princess Charlene arrived at the Notre-Dame-Immaculate, where she and Prince Albert greeted Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie.

Dressed in a full-length cream-colored Akris cape coat with a black turtleneck, Princess Charlene accessorized her outfit with a black broad-brimmed hat, created by British milliner Stephen Jones, and large pearl drop earrings. She also donned a diamond bowtie clip, which was worn over a single decoration ribbon.

Prince Albert, meanwhile, was dressed in a carabiner's uniform, the principality's police force, with a number of medals placed across the front of his jacket.

Following the solemn 90-minute Te Deum mass, the royal couple drove through the narrow streets threaded with red and white striped flags and banners to the palace for a series of open-air ceremonies, which involved medal presentations, a military review and a lengthy, crowd-pleasing parade with bands, marching police units and the principality's fire trucks.

National Day is a religious and civic holiday in Monaco. Established in 1863 as Prince's Day by then-sovereign ruler Charles, for much of its first decade it was celebrated almost exclusively with a November mass.

As Monte-Carlo grew in popularity and developed, it acquired additional and occasional casino-type trappings: a commemorative ballet, concert balls and firework displays (drones these days).

Originally fixed to the day of each ruling prince's patron saint over the course of 170 years, Prince's Day has been celebrated in May, January and again in November.

Upon his succession in 2005, Prince Albert decided to retain its Nov. 19 date in honor of his father, Prince Rainier II.