Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Celebrate Monaco's National Day with Their Twins

"Happy National Day 🇲🇨," Princess Charlene wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 7, dressed for the occasion

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on November 19, 2022 11:06 AM
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE : NO TABLOIDS). Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco with his children Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco appear at the Palace balcony during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Monaco held its National Day over the weekend with every cause for celebration.

For the first time in three years, following disruptions caused by both the COVID-19 pandemic and health concerns involving both Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, the principality's entire royal family, including all its extended members, were in attendance on Saturday.

With royal sisters, in-laws and children, plus nieces, nephews and all their kids assembled together publically for the first time in years, the morning-long ceremonies sparkled with sunlight and a dozen moments worth remembering, including one where Prince Albert, 64, caught sight of his children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 7, waving flags in excited anticipation as they leaned over a crowded palace balcony with cousins Kaia-Rose and India.

Another sweet moment came near the very end of the festivities, when a radiant Princess Charlene, 44, blew kisses to her hand, softly waving them at cheering crowds outside the palace.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE : NO TABLOIDS). Bodie Wittstock, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Kaia-Rose Wittstock appear at the Palace balcony during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Princess Charlene later uploaded a sweet photo of her twins on Instagram, which showed Gabriella dressed in a deep red ten-button double-breasted redingote with an angled black chapeau, and Jacques in uniform wearing a carabiner's cap and suit.

"Happy National Day 🇲🇨," the proud mom wrote alongside the image.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following a last-minute absence from last year's National Day, Princess Charlene arrived at the Notre-Dame-Immaculate, where she and Prince Albert greeted Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie.

Dressed in a full-length cream-colored Akris cape coat with a black turtleneck, Princess Charlene accessorized her outfit with a black broad-brimmed hat, created by British milliner Stephen Jones, and large pearl drop earrings. She also donned a diamond bowtie clip, which was worn over a single decoration ribbon.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE : NO TABLOIDS). (L-R) Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Monaco National day celebrations in the courtyard of the Monaco Palace on November 19, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by David Niviere/PLS Pool/Getty Images)
David Niviere/PLS Pool/Getty

Prince Albert, meanwhile, was dressed in a carabiner's uniform, the principality's police force, with a number of medals placed across the front of his jacket.

Following the solemn 90-minute Te Deum mass, the royal couple drove through the narrow streets threaded with red and white striped flags and banners to the palace for a series of open-air ceremonies, which involved medal presentations, a military review and a lengthy, crowd-pleasing parade with bands, marching police units and the principality's fire trucks.

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Charlene Celebrates Easter with First Family Portrait Since Returning to Monaco

National Day is a religious and civic holiday in Monaco. Established in 1863 as Prince's Day by then-sovereign ruler Charles, for much of its first decade it was celebrated almost exclusively with a November mass.

As Monte-Carlo grew in popularity and developed, it acquired additional and occasional casino-type trappings: a commemorative ballet, concert balls and firework displays (drones these days).

Originally fixed to the day of each ruling prince's patron saint over the course of 170 years, Prince's Day has been celebrated in May, January and again in November.

Upon his succession in 2005, Prince Albert decided to retain its Nov. 19 date in honor of his father, Prince Rainier II.

Related Articles
Princess Charlene Shares Halloween Photo of Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in Costume
Princess Charlene Shares Halloween Photo of Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Their Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the 2022 Princess Grace Awards at 583 Park Avenue on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
All About Princess Charlene's Unique Necklace — Featuring a Rare Pink Diamond!
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William Wears Military Uniform to Lay Prince of Wales Wreath at Remembrance Sunday Service
Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Plea to Support Animal Shelters for New Patronage
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella
Princess Charlene Shares New Photo of Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella: 'Growing So Fast'
Remembering Queen Elizabeth's History with Remembrance Day
Queen Elizabeth's History with Remembrance Day, as Royals Prepare to Mark Occasion Without Her
Prince Albert II (2nd L), Princess Charlene (R), Prince Jacques (L), and Princess Gabriella (2nd R) of Monaco arrive to take part in the traditional "U Cavagnetu" Monaco picnic, in Monaco, September 3, 2022. (Photo by ERIC GAILLARD / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince Albert Returns to the Monaco Picnic with Princess Charlene and Twins Following Hiatus
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Akris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Surprise Visit to Fashion Week to Support Engagement Dress Designer
Monaco's Royal Twins Head Back to School
Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Star in New Back-to-School Photos
Prince Rainier III's Birth Centenary Ceremony Presentation
Prince Albert of Monaco Teams Up with Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie to Honor Father
Charlene Princess of Monaco heads to the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show
Princess Charlene of Monaco Sits Front Row at Louis Vuitton Show During Paris Fashion Week
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Pose with Twins as They Graduate from Water Safety Camp. Credit: Prince's Palace of Monaco
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are Proud Parents as Their Children Graduate from Sailing Camp
Palais Princier de Monaco - Prince's Palace of Monaco
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary with New Portrait
Prince Albert II And Princess Charlene Of Monaco meet Pope Francis
Princess Charlene Wears Black for Meeting with Pope Francis Despite Being Permitted to Wear White
princess elisabeth of belgium
The Next Queen Elisabeth (of Belgium!) Celebrates 21st Birthday with Stunning New Portraits
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the opening of the new exhibition `Sailing the Sea of Science` at the Framm Museum
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Share Rare PDA Moment After Addressing Marriage Rumors