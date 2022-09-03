Prince Albert Returns to the Monaco Picnic with Princess Charlene and Twins Following Hiatus

The U Cavagnëtu, or Monaco Picnic, did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Prince Albert tells PEOPLE it's a good chance to have "a good meal and a nice drink"

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on September 3, 2022 04:34 PM
Prince Albert II (2nd L), Princess Charlene (R), Prince Jacques (L), and Princess Gabriella (2nd R) of Monaco arrive to take part in the traditional "U Cavagnetu" Monaco picnic, in Monaco, September 3, 2022. (Photo by ERIC GAILLARD / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty

It is hard to imagine a less formal royal occasion than U Cavagnëtu — and if you are having problems with the pronunciation, just call it what many do: the Monaco Picnic.

Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.

Returning this year after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Albert tells PEOPLE, "It's a fun event, a really nice moment of the year."

Prince Albert II (2nd L), Princess Charlene (R), Prince Jacques (L), and Princess Gabriella (2nd R) of Monaco arrive to take part in the traditional "U Cavagnetu" Monaco picnic, in Monaco, September 3, 2022.
ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty

"It's just a great, very informal, setting," he continues. "The mass, which opens it up is a little formal, but then it goes right into a picnic and there's a little cocktail party atmosphere. It's just wonderful to be able to walk around and have 'tell me about your summer-type conversations" with people you know."

Prince Albert, 64, was joined by family, including wife Princess Charlene, 44, and their 7-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Until the pandemic, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene made the picnic a calendar fixture with their children.

One of the attractions of the picnic is its stylish air and fashions. This year, the royals did not disappoint. Prince Albert took to the park in a casual 'dad' look while Princess Charlene wore a striking high collared white lace tunic and pants from South African designer Terence Bray.

The twins debuted their new homemade haircuts along with coordinated outfits. Princess Gabriella wearing a blue Jacadi dress and her brother wearing a shirt in the same pattern.

The twins made their first picnic appearance at 8 months, their father notes.

"And although the kids don't fully understand the whole meaning of it yet, they've always had a good time because they usually just run around and play with other kids," he says.

Prince Albert adds, "With the kids, I can tell you, there's been minimal preparation this year. I haven't really sat down and explained it to them, but they know something is happening."

Prince Albert II (2nd L), Princess Charlene (R), Prince Jacques (L), and Princess Gabriella (2nd R) of Monaco arrive to take part in the traditional "U Cavagnetu" Monaco picnic, in Monaco, September 3, 2022.
ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty

The significance of the fall tradition's return after two years of pandemic health concerns isn't lost on Prince Albert.

"I'm sure there'll be a lot of handshakings and a lot of kissing and hugging,'' he says with a smile.

"Most of the people who'll be there, I've already seen recently. I'm sure it'll be a good crowd there because people really want to get back to having a good time," he says. "To be able to interact with friends, to have a good meal and a nice drink. We saw that with the return of visitors to Monaco this summer."

