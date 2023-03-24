Monaco Palace Hits Back at 'Totally Unfounded' Rumors of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Split

Speaking to PEOPLE, palace sources categorically denied the breakup rumors from a French magazine: "The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with"

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Peter Mikelbank
Published on March 24, 2023 01:13 PM
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Monaco's royal palace is slamming a report of a split between Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

After French magazine Royauté claimed the royal couple is in the process of separation and the report was circulated by British tabloids, a spokesman denied the "malicious rumors," calling the article "totally unfounded."

Speaking to PEOPLE on Friday, palace sources categorically denied the rumors. "The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with," said one.

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Prince Albert brought up his wife and their two children, 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, when asked about his proudest achievement of his 18-year reign.

"You mean aside from my wife and my children? Because they are," replied Albert, who celebrated his 65th birthday this month.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella
Prince Jacques, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and Prince Albert of Monaco. SEBASTIEN NOGIER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Princess Charlene, 45, called her family "my rock" in a December interview with Monaco Matin while addressing the health issues that kept her away from the principality for a year

"I would first like to say that I feel so much better today than I have in recent years," Charlene told the local newspaper. "I feel less pain and much more energy."

"I continue to recover, to rebalance myself," she continued. "It will still take time, but I'm happy. My family and those I love are my rock. I approach the future, step by step, one day at a time."

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, who wed in July 2011, are currently looked ahead to some travel plans, including King Charles' coronation in May. After previously suggesting the twins might join him and Charlene at the London festivities, the royal said Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will likely stay home.

In lieu of a coronation visit, Prince Albert promises that he and Princess Charlene will return from London with a gift.

"I'll bring them any little 'trinket' I can put my hands on," he recently told PEOPLE.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The family is also planning their first official visit to the United States, where Prince Albert's mother Princess Grace was born and raised before marrying Prince Rainier, this June.

"There's an opportunity to bring them to New York — if we can get them out of school," he said. "There'll be a celebration honoring Monaco's 30th anniversary as a member of the United Nations. There'll be a concert by the orchestra of the Carabiniers and a little exhibition, which we're hoping Secretary-General Guterres will attend. I'm just learning the details, but it's a possibility the whole family will go over."

Related Articles
Prince Albert Reveals His Birthday Plans
Prince Albert of Monaco Shares What He'll Bring Home for His Twins from King Charles' Coronation
Prince Albert Reveals His Birthday Plans
Prince Albert of Monaco Shares His Unexpected 65th Birthday Plans (Hint: His Kids Are Kidnapping Him!)
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Make Annual Christmas Outing with Twins
Christmas Party at the Palace! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Bring Twins for Annual Tradition
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, H.R.H. Princess Caroline of Hanover and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy attend the funeral of the former Archbishop of Monaco Mgr Bernard Barsi in the Cathedral of Monaco
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Attend Funeral for Archbishop Who Married Them in 2011
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene handed over the traditional Christmas packages to the beneficiaries of the Monaco Red Cross social action
Princess Charlene Says Her Family Is Her 'Rock' During Health Recovery: 'I Feel So Much Better'
Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
Princess Charlene Steps Out with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for Boat Burning Tradition
Louis Ducruet, PrincΩΩ≈ess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, √
Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Join Family for Outing to the Circus
The Prince of Monaco, Albert II, during his visit to the future Interpretation Center of Cave Art in Cantabria, on 16 October, 2022 in Puente Viesgo, Cantabria, Spain.
Prince Albert of Monaco Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Third Time
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE He's 'Really Proud' of Wife Princess Charlene After a 'Very Tough Year'
Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace
Monaco's Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Provide Aid to Marine Wildlife on Their 8th Birthday
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE : NO TABLOIDS). Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco with his children Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco appear at the Palace balcony during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Celebrate Monaco's National Day with Their Twins
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella
Prince Albert of Monaco Tells PEOPLE He's a Last-Minute Holiday Shopper: 'It's Been a Busy Year'
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Make Annual Christmas Outing with Twins
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Gather Around Christmas Tree with Twins for Holiday Card — See the Pic!
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (341606bi) PRINCE ALBERT WITH PRINCE CHARLES THE ROYAL WEDDING OF CROWN PRINCE HAAKON MAGNUS AND METTE-MARIT TJESSEN HOIBY IN OSLO NORWAY - 25 AUG 2001
Prince Albert of Monaco Talks About Friendship with King Charles — and Looking Forward to His Coronation
princess charlene
Happy Birthday, Princess Charlene! See the Style Icon's Most Amazing Looks
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the opening of the new exhibition `Sailing the Sea of Science` at the Framm Museum
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Share Rare PDA Moment After Addressing Marriage Rumors