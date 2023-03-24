Monaco Palace Hits Back at 'Totally Unfounded' Rumors of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Split

Monaco's royal palace is slamming a report of a split between Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

After French magazine Royauté claimed the royal couple is in the process of separation and the report was circulated by British tabloids, a spokesman denied the "malicious rumors," calling the article "totally unfounded."

Speaking to PEOPLE on Friday, palace sources categorically denied the rumors. "The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with," said one.

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Prince Albert brought up his wife and their two children, 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, when asked about his proudest achievement of his 18-year reign.

"You mean aside from my wife and my children? Because they are," replied Albert, who celebrated his 65th birthday this month.

Princess Charlene, 45, called her family "my rock" in a December interview with Monaco Matin while addressing the health issues that kept her away from the principality for a year

"I would first like to say that I feel so much better today than I have in recent years," Charlene told the local newspaper. "I feel less pain and much more energy."

"I continue to recover, to rebalance myself," she continued. "It will still take time, but I'm happy. My family and those I love are my rock. I approach the future, step by step, one day at a time."

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, who wed in July 2011, are currently looked ahead to some travel plans, including King Charles' coronation in May. After previously suggesting the twins might join him and Charlene at the London festivities, the royal said Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will likely stay home.

In lieu of a coronation visit, Prince Albert promises that he and Princess Charlene will return from London with a gift.

"I'll bring them any little 'trinket' I can put my hands on," he recently told PEOPLE.

The family is also planning their first official visit to the United States, where Prince Albert's mother Princess Grace was born and raised before marrying Prince Rainier, this June.

"There's an opportunity to bring them to New York — if we can get them out of school," he said. "There'll be a celebration honoring Monaco's 30th anniversary as a member of the United Nations. There'll be a concert by the orchestra of the Carabiniers and a little exhibition, which we're hoping Secretary-General Guterres will attend. I'm just learning the details, but it's a possibility the whole family will go over."