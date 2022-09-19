Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Attend Queen's Funeral with Royals from Around the World

The world's royals are grieving Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

Charlene, 44, held the arm of her husband, 64, as they walked into the ancient church for the somber service, which began at 11 a.m. local time and lasted about an hour.

The Monaco couple walked in with royals from Greece and the Netherlands, striding in at the same time as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and the monarch's mother, the former monarch Princess Beatrix. Behind them were Crown Prince Pavlos, Princess Marie-Chantal and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Inside, they joined Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II, King of Jordan, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Harald V of Norway, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and of Sweden.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Last weekend, Queen Margrethe held celebrations for her Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years on the throne. However, the festivities were scaled down due to Queen Elizabeth's death. At a gala held at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Queen Margrethe called for a minute of silence to honor the British monarch.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The royals were among the 2,000 packed into the pews of Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8 after her doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.

Marco Bertorello - WPA Pool/Getty

The Times released an expected guest list ahead of the somber ceremony, which a London government source likened to packing "hundreds of state visits" into just a few days.

From the Commonwealth, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern all mourned the monarch at the Monday morning funeral, as did U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The guests who attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey will not follow for the rest of the funerary events at Windsor Castle, however.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Around 3:40 p.m. local time, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the rest of the British royal family join the coffin's procession, set to reach St. George's Chapel at about 3:52 p.m. More than 800 people are expected to attend the Queen's committal service there, and the event will have a more intimate feel than the state funeral.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Instead, the pews will be filled with some of the people who knew the Queen best: her personal staff and those who worked on her estates. Her personal piper will also play a lament in her honor.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

When the service wraps, the Queen's family members will retire to Windsor Castle for a quiet reception. The ceremonies end around 7:30 p.m., when Queen Elizabeth is privately interred in St. George's Chapel.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

She will be buried beside Prince Philip, her beloved husband of 73 years, and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.