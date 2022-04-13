Prince Albert of Monaco Has COVID-19 for Second Time After Speaking Out on His Long Recovery

Prince Albert of Monaco has been diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time.

The royal, 64, became the first head of state to contract the virus in March 2020. He spent two weeks in palace isolation at the time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Prince's Palace announces that H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19," a statement sent to PEOPLE reads on Wednesday.

"He is asymptomatic and his state of health is not a cause of any concern," the statement continues. "He continues to work remotely and remains in permanent contact with the members of his cabinet, his government as well as with his close collaborators.

"This period of isolation will be adapted to the health measures in force."

Albert was expected to be in New York City on Wednesday evening to attend the Stony Brook Gala, where he was to be honored for his dedication to ocean conservation and sustainability.

"He's fine, but he couldn't fly," a friend of the Prince Albert's tells PEOPLE, adding that the royal hopes to resume his regular schedule as early as next week.

Due to his inability to be there in person, he will now be sharing virtual remarks at the event. Albert's cousin J.B. Kelly will be in attendance and is serving as his replacement.

One of the prince's most recent public outings was on March 29 when he traveled to London for Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey. He was one of many European royals to make an appearance at the event, which was also attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and other senior members of the royal family.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Prince Albert of Monaco Prince Albert attends the memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in London | Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Albert was spotted at a basketball game between Monaco and Alba Berlin in Monte Carlo on April 8.

In December 2020, Albert revealed that he suffered episodes of sudden fatigue long after his quarantine ended. Describing his initial infection as "a very mild case," he told PEOPLE that he dealt with "moments of marked fatigue" well after his diagnosis.

princess charlene Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella | Credit: princess charlene/ instagram

"There were times during the day when it just hit, but not like the kind of drowsiness you feel after a heavy meal. It was really just an experience of physical fatigue, like the kind that comes on when you've done too much or when you're coming off an illness," he told PEOPLE. "This virus stays with you quite a while."

Sudden onset or lingering fatigue is the most commonly reported symptom among those experiencing long-term COVID-19 effects during recovery. According to the CDC, other symptoms may include continuing breathing difficulties, muscle or body aches and loss of memory or concentration.