Prince Albert Announces His Nephew's Baby News in Unexpected Way!

Prince Albert of Monaco couldn't wait to share his nephew's baby news while on royal duty.

While distributing diplomas to graduates of a Red Cross volunteer program on Tuesday evening, the 65-year-old prince announced that his nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Chevallier welcomed their first child.

"My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have the joy of being parents of a little girl," Prince Albert said on stage at the Rainier III Auditorium. Louis' half-sister Camille Gottlieb was also present at the event, and smiled beside Albert as he shared the happy news, the Monaco-Matin reported. The local newspaper reports that the baby was born Tuesday.

David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The child (whose name has not been revealed) is the first for the couple, as well as the first grandchild for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, Albert's sister.

Louis and Marie, both 30, are college sweethearts and 2015 graduates of North Carolina's Western Carolina University with degrees in business marketing. The two tied the knot with a pair of elaborate weddings in July 2019 and announced they were expecting in November 2022. At a sex reveal party the following month, they the baby was a girl.

The grandson of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier, Louis works with the English football club Nottingham Forest, while Marie works in Monaco as a hotel executive. Their baby girl arrives as 16th in line for the principality's throne.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Perhaps preparing for dad duty, Louis has recently attended fun family events with Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Louis joined the family at the 45th International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo in January, and attended the Monaco E-Prix together last April.