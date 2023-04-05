Prince Albert Announces His Nephew's Baby News in Unexpected Way!

"My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have the joy of being parents of a little girl," Prince Albert announced during an appearance

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on April 5, 2023 10:58 AM
Louis Ducruet, Marie Chevallier, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Camille Gottlieb
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Prince Albert of Monaco couldn't wait to share his nephew's baby news while on royal duty.

While distributing diplomas to graduates of a Red Cross volunteer program on Tuesday evening, the 65-year-old prince announced that his nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Chevallier welcomed their first child.

"My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have the joy of being parents of a little girl," Prince Albert said on stage at the Rainier III Auditorium. Louis' half-sister Camille Gottlieb was also present at the event, and smiled beside Albert as he shared the happy news, the Monaco-Matin reported. The local newspaper reports that the baby was born Tuesday.

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Announces He's Having a Baby
David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The child (whose name has not been revealed) is the first for the couple, as well as the first grandchild for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, Albert's sister.

Louis and Marie, both 30, are college sweethearts and 2015 graduates of North Carolina's Western Carolina University with degrees in business marketing. The two tied the knot with a pair of elaborate weddings in July 2019 and announced they were expecting in November 2022. At a sex reveal party the following month, they the baby was a girl.

The grandson of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier, Louis works with the English football club Nottingham Forest, while Marie works in Monaco as a hotel executive. Their baby girl arrives as 16th in line for the principality's throne.

Louis Ducruet, Hereditary Prince Jacques, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella
Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Perhaps preparing for dad duty, Louis has recently attended fun family events with Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Louis joined the family at the 45th International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo in January, and attended the Monaco E-Prix together last April.

Related Articles
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Monaco Palace Hits Back at 'Totally Unfounded' Rumors of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Split
Prince François
Prince Guilluame and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Introduce New Baby Prince Francois in First Photos
Louis Ducruet, PrincΩΩ≈ess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, √
Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Join Family for Outing to the Circus
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (centre) her son Tom Parker Bowles (left) and daughter Laura Lopes (right) watch the racing as they attend day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 11, 2015 in Cheltenham, England.
All About Queen Camilla's Children and Grandchildren
king charles, prince george
Prince George and Queen Camilla's Grandkids' Roles in King Charles' Coronation Revealed!
Princess Eugenie family
All About Princess Eugenie's Son (and Baby on the Way!)
Prince Albert Reveals His Birthday Plans
Prince Albert of Monaco Shares His Unexpected 65th Birthday Plans (Hint: His Kids Are Kidnapping Him!)
The Prince of Monaco, Albert II, during his visit to the future Interpretation Center of Cave Art in Cantabria, on 16 October, 2022 in Puente Viesgo, Cantabria, Spain.
Prince Albert of Monaco Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Third Time
Kate Middleton, Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, Princess Diana, Masenate Mohato Seeiso
The Best Royal Wedding Dresses of All Time
Prince Rainier III's Birth Centenary Ceremony Presentation
Prince Albert of Monaco Teams Up with Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie to Honor Father
Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
Princess Charlene Steps Out with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for Boat Burning Tradition
Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace
Monaco's Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Provide Aid to Marine Wildlife on Their 8th Birthday
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Announces He's Having a Baby
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Is Expecting a Baby — and Shares the News with Help from His Dog!
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE : NO TABLOIDS). Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco with his children Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco appear at the Palace balcony during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Celebrate Monaco's National Day with Their Twins
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE He's 'Really Proud' of Wife Princess Charlene After a 'Very Tough Year'
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene handed over the traditional Christmas packages to the beneficiaries of the Monaco Red Cross social action
Princess Charlene Says Her Family Is Her 'Rock' During Health Recovery: 'I Feel So Much Better'