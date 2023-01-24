Prince Albert of Monaco Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Third Time

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Albert, 64, tested positive late Tuesday afternoon, according to the palace, marking the third time he's had the illness.

A press statement from the palace says Prince Albert is asymptomatic and there is no concern for his health. According to the palace, he will continue to work from a remote location and remains in consultation with members of his cabinet and government. He will remain in isolation under the current health rules in force in the Principality.

Prince Albert was the first world leader to contract the virus in March 2020, spending two weeks in isolation. Speaking to PEOPLE in December 2020, he revealed experiencing "long haul syndrome" and suffering episodes of "marked fatigue" months later.

"There were times during the day when it just hit, but not like the kind of drowsiness you feel after a heavy meal. It was really just an experience of physical fatigue, like the kind that comes on when you've done too much or when you're coming off an illness," he told PEOPLE. "This virus stays with you quite a while."

The royal's second bout with coronavirus occurred in the spring of 2022.

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Prince Albert recalled, "The last time I tested positive was last April when I was supposed to go to New York. I had zero symptoms. I would never have known if I wasn't forced to take a test to travel then."

The trip in April was immediately canceled, with Albert resuming his scheduled appearances six days later.

Albert's wife, Princess Charlene, tested positive for COVID-19 last June and remained in isolation briefly.

Prince Albert stepped out on Sunday at the 45th International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo. He brought along his 8-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to see acrobats, animals, trapeze artists and more perform.

The royal siblings — who sported matching scarves along with fellow members of the family — were greeted on the red carpet by performers sporting face makeup and elaborate costumes, with Gabriella taking on a royal task: accepting a bouquet.