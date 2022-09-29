Prince Albert of Monaco Teams Up with Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie to Honor Father

May 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Prince Rainer III's birth — and Monaco is celebrating the occasion

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on September 29, 2022 12:29 PM
Prince Rainier III's Birth Centenary Ceremony Presentation
Photo: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace and Manu Vitali / Communication Directorate/Palais Princier de Monaco

Monaco's royal family united on Wednesday to announce some upcoming party plans.

Prince Albert — joined by his wife Princess Charlene and his sisters, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie — unveiled the first details for next year's celebrations honoring their late father, Prince Rainier III.

Commemorating the centennial of Rainier's birth in May, festivities will kick off just 48 hours after next year's Formula One Grand Prix, including a giant birthday party on May 31 with birthday cake for thousands.

The months-long celebrations will include a variety of events, exhibitions and tributes to "The Builder-Prince" as well as his consort, American actress-turned-royal Princess Grace. Running through the calendar year, the gala will conclude in January 2024 with a special edition of the Monte Carlo Circus Festival, an event Rainier personally created and directed for decades.

Prince Rainier III's Birth Centenary Ceremony Presentation
Eric Mathon / Prince Palace and Manu Vitali / Communication Directorate/Palais Princier de Monaco

Underscoring the celebration's importance and the royal family's involvement, Wednesday's palace announcement was marked by a rare joint public appearance by the Prince and the three Princesses.

Attending the garden ceremony, a smiling Princess Charlene wore a dark grey double-breasted blazer with pleated pants from designer Paolo Rossello. Sporting her engagement ring, she accessorized the outfit with a large pearl drop pendant and earrings.

Caroline also opted for the casual double-breasted look in light grey with a floral scarf. Also present for the announcement were Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet with his wife, Marie Chevallier, and daughter Camille Gottlieb.

Prince Rainier III's Birth Centenary Ceremony Presentation
Eric Mathon / Prince Palace and Manu Vitali / Communication Directorate/Palais Princier de Monaco

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

During the announcement, a logo specially created for the celebration was unveiled by Princess Stephanie, who will oversee the festival planning. An experienced event organizer and ringmaster, the youngest of Rainier and Grace's three children assumed responsibility for the circus festival's annual organization from her father. During the announcement ceremony, Prince Albert described his sister as being its "active...very active chairperson."

Prince Rainier III's Birth Centenary Ceremony Presentation
Eric Mathon / Prince Palace and Manu Vitali / Communication Directorate/Palais Princier de Monaco

Before his April 2005 death, Prince Rainier ruled Monaco for 56 years. Universally credited with having transformed the postage-sized principality into "an open, dynamic and modern state," the centennial intends to introduce Prince Rainier "in all his facets" to younger generations, according to Prince Albert. It will highlight Rainer's "importance as head of state, father and a man of passions who devoted his life to the service of the Principality."

Related Articles
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Princess Margaret (1930 - 2002) and Antony Armstrong-Jones in the grounds of Royal Lodge after they announced their engagement
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones' Relationship Timeline
Pauline Ducruet
Meet Pauline Ducruet, Grace Kelly's Olympic-Diving, Circus-Performing, Gender-Fluid Fashionista Granddaughter
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco Hand Out Christmas Presents
Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Celebrate Christmas Party at the Palace
Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco
Twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques Attend Public Ceremony amid Princess Charlene's Absence
kelly-rainer-1-2000
Prince Albert Sheds New Light on When His Parents Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier First Met
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
Princess Charlene of Monaco
What to Know About Princess Charlene of Monaco, from Her Olympic Past to Her Current Stint in South Africa
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Turns 75! See Her Life in Photos
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Dishes on Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's Next Big Step into Royal Life
princess charlene
A Timeline of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Many Months Apart