Prince Albert of Monaco Teams Up with Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie to Honor Father

Monaco's royal family united on Wednesday to announce some upcoming party plans.

Prince Albert — joined by his wife Princess Charlene and his sisters, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie — unveiled the first details for next year's celebrations honoring their late father, Prince Rainier III.

Commemorating the centennial of Rainier's birth in May, festivities will kick off just 48 hours after next year's Formula One Grand Prix, including a giant birthday party on May 31 with birthday cake for thousands.

The months-long celebrations will include a variety of events, exhibitions and tributes to "The Builder-Prince" as well as his consort, American actress-turned-royal Princess Grace. Running through the calendar year, the gala will conclude in January 2024 with a special edition of the Monte Carlo Circus Festival, an event Rainier personally created and directed for decades.

Eric Mathon / Prince Palace and Manu Vitali / Communication Directorate/Palais Princier de Monaco

Underscoring the celebration's importance and the royal family's involvement, Wednesday's palace announcement was marked by a rare joint public appearance by the Prince and the three Princesses.

Attending the garden ceremony, a smiling Princess Charlene wore a dark grey double-breasted blazer with pleated pants from designer Paolo Rossello. Sporting her engagement ring, she accessorized the outfit with a large pearl drop pendant and earrings.

Caroline also opted for the casual double-breasted look in light grey with a floral scarf. Also present for the announcement were Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet with his wife, Marie Chevallier, and daughter Camille Gottlieb.

Eric Mathon / Prince Palace and Manu Vitali / Communication Directorate/Palais Princier de Monaco

During the announcement, a logo specially created for the celebration was unveiled by Princess Stephanie, who will oversee the festival planning. An experienced event organizer and ringmaster, the youngest of Rainier and Grace's three children assumed responsibility for the circus festival's annual organization from her father. During the announcement ceremony, Prince Albert described his sister as being its "active...very active chairperson."

Eric Mathon / Prince Palace and Manu Vitali / Communication Directorate/Palais Princier de Monaco

Before his April 2005 death, Prince Rainier ruled Monaco for 56 years. Universally credited with having transformed the postage-sized principality into "an open, dynamic and modern state," the centennial intends to introduce Prince Rainier "in all his facets" to younger generations, according to Prince Albert. It will highlight Rainer's "importance as head of state, father and a man of passions who devoted his life to the service of the Principality."