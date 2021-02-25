Prince Albert Offers Peek Into His Private World as Dad to Twins — from PEOPLE Royals' First Issue!

Prince Albert of Monaco is opening up about one of his biggest roles: dad!

Monaco's head of state spoke exclusively with the newly launched PEOPLE Royals magazine about being a father to 6-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella — and how different the royal siblings can be from one another.

"In very broad terms, Jacques is a little more shy and a little quieter, but he can also come up with some very funny things," Prince Albert says. "He's a great observer and loves to size up the situation. Then he'll go for it."

Meanwhile, Princess Gabriella is "a little more outgoing, and she definitely has the gift of gab."

"She's just a character who loves to dance and to sing," Albert continues. "She has no qualms about being in front of people."

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

Like families around the world, Prince Albert and wife Princess Charlene have had to face the challenges that come with homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, Prince Albert says he can handle their math assignments — "they're not doing calculus or anything like that yet, which is what I'll have a little problem with!"

Prince Albert says the twins are "very curious about geography and science" at the moment.

"We went through a whole phase of them wanting to know all about the oceans and planets and everything about the solar system," he explains.

Monaco Royal Family

Although Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are the children of Monaco's head of state, he's careful to let them enjoy their childhoods.

"It's basically just explaining to them in the simplest terms what [royal duty] is all about," Albert says. "We're not going to do a whole drilling process of explaining to them step-by-step what's expected from them."

He continues, "We don't want to put them into the spotlight too much. It's a case-by-case opportunity for now, so it remains special for them."

Image zoom