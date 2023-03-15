Prince Albert of Monaco Shares What He'll Bring Home for His Twins from King Charles' Coronation

The prince tells PEOPLE exclusively that the whole family may be coming to the United States in the near future

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on March 15, 2023 09:00 AM
Prince Albert Reveals His Birthday Plans
Prince Albert of Monaco. Photo: A. Bastello/ Courtesy The Prince's Palace

Prince Albert of Monaco has his passport ready for some big trips this year.

The prince, who celebrated his 65th birthday on Tuesday, tells PEOPLE exclusively that although his family — his wife, Princess Charlene, and their children, 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella — are settling back into the palace following extensive renovations, they have plenty of travel plans in the near future.

First up is King Charles' coronation in May. After previously suggesting the twins might attend the London festivities with Princess Charlene and himself, the royal said Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will likely stay home.

"In the briefings our ambassador has had with other ambassadors, we've learned we'll have to limit the numbers of officials in the different delegations," he says.

Prince Albert Reveals His Birthday Plans
Prince Albert of Monaco. A. Bastello/ Courtesy The Prince's Palace

In lieu of a coronation visit, Prince Albert promises that he and Princess Charlene will return from London with a gift.

"I'll bring them any little 'trinket' I can put my hands on," he says.

The family is also planning their first official visit to the United States, where Prince Albert's mother Princess Grace was born and raised before marrying Prince Rainier, this June.

"There's an opportunity to bring them to New York — if we can get them out of school," he says. "There'll be a celebration honoring Monaco's 30th anniversary as a member of the United Nations. There'll be a concert by the orchestra of the Carabiniers and a little exhibition, which we're hoping Secretary-General Guterres will attend. I'm just learning the details, but it's a possibility the whole family will go over."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Albert Reveals His Birthday Plans
Prince Albert of Monaco. A. Bastello/ Courtesy The Prince's Palace

The twins visited New York privately with Princess Charlene in 2019, and the entire family quietly spent time in Florida around New Year's, where they attended a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale before a DisneyWorld vacation.

"We all really loved the Avatar ride," he smiles. "It's unbelievable."

Related Articles
Prince Albert Reveals His Birthday Plans
Prince Albert of Monaco Shares His Unexpected 65th Birthday Plans (Hint: His Kids Are Kidnapping Him!)
King Charles and President Biden
White House Says 'The U.S. Will Be Represented' at King Charles' Coronation
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Oil Consecrated in Jerusalem as Countdown Continues
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in His First Commonwealth Day Address as Monarch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Told 'to Vacate' Their U.K. Home, Frogmore Cottage
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (341606bi) PRINCE ALBERT WITH PRINCE CHARLES THE ROYAL WEDDING OF CROWN PRINCE HAAKON MAGNUS AND METTE-MARIT TJESSEN HOIBY IN OSLO NORWAY - 25 AUG 2001
Prince Albert of Monaco Talks About Friendship with King Charles — and Looking Forward to His Coronation
Louis Ducruet, PrincΩΩ≈ess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, √
Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Join Family for Outing to the Circus
Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
Princess Charlene Steps Out with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for Boat Burning Tradition
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, H.R.H. Princess Caroline of Hanover and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy attend the funeral of the former Archbishop of Monaco Mgr Bernard Barsi in the Cathedral of Monaco
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Attend Funeral for Archbishop Who Married Them in 2011
Hugo Burnand, the official wedding photographer for the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, holds a print of one of his photographs taken at Clarence House on April 30, 2011 in London, England. The royal couple were married yesterday at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Photographer Announced — and He's Been Behind the Camera for Royal Weddings
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Make Annual Christmas Outing with Twins
Christmas Party at the Palace! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Bring Twins for Annual Tradition
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
The Prince of Monaco, Albert II, during his visit to the future Interpretation Center of Cave Art in Cantabria, on 16 October, 2022 in Puente Viesgo, Cantabria, Spain.
Prince Albert of Monaco Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Third Time
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE : NO TABLOIDS). Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco with his children Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco appear at the Palace balcony during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Celebrate Monaco's National Day with Their Twins
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella
Prince Albert of Monaco Tells PEOPLE He's a Last-Minute Holiday Shopper: 'It's Been a Busy Year'
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Make Annual Christmas Outing with Twins
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Gather Around Christmas Tree with Twins for Holiday Card — See the Pic!