Prince Albert of Monaco Shares What He'll Bring Home for His Twins from King Charles' Coronation

Prince Albert of Monaco has his passport ready for some big trips this year.

The prince, who celebrated his 65th birthday on Tuesday, tells PEOPLE exclusively that although his family — his wife, Princess Charlene, and their children, 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella — are settling back into the palace following extensive renovations, they have plenty of travel plans in the near future.

First up is King Charles' coronation in May. After previously suggesting the twins might attend the London festivities with Princess Charlene and himself, the royal said Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will likely stay home.

"In the briefings our ambassador has had with other ambassadors, we've learned we'll have to limit the numbers of officials in the different delegations," he says.

Prince Albert of Monaco. A. Bastello/ Courtesy The Prince's Palace

In lieu of a coronation visit, Prince Albert promises that he and Princess Charlene will return from London with a gift.

"I'll bring them any little 'trinket' I can put my hands on," he says.

The family is also planning their first official visit to the United States, where Prince Albert's mother Princess Grace was born and raised before marrying Prince Rainier, this June.

"There's an opportunity to bring them to New York — if we can get them out of school," he says. "There'll be a celebration honoring Monaco's 30th anniversary as a member of the United Nations. There'll be a concert by the orchestra of the Carabiniers and a little exhibition, which we're hoping Secretary-General Guterres will attend. I'm just learning the details, but it's a possibility the whole family will go over."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Albert of Monaco. A. Bastello/ Courtesy The Prince's Palace

The twins visited New York privately with Princess Charlene in 2019, and the entire family quietly spent time in Florida around New Year's, where they attended a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale before a DisneyWorld vacation.

"We all really loved the Avatar ride," he smiles. "It's unbelievable."