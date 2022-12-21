Prince Albert of Monaco Tells PEOPLE He's a Last-Minute Holiday Shopper: 'It's Been a Busy Year'

But Prince Albert has gifts in mind for Princess Charlene — including "something practical"

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on December 21, 2022 10:07 AM
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella
Prince Jacques, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and Prince Albert of Monaco. Photo: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/POOL/AFP via Getty

If you are a last-minute holiday shopper, you're in good company.

"I'll be taking care of that on Wednesday," Monaco's Prince Albert II tells PEOPLE exclusively when asked about gifts for his wife, Princess Charlene, and their 8-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

A notorious night-before shopper, the Prince says, "I haven't done my shopping yet, okay? It's been a busy year, a very busy past few weeks. There's been a lot of travel and this week, I have meetings and appointments on Friday afternoon."

He has a list though. The children, he says, "will be receiving different toys, different games. But nothing special. Their interest in different games and characters changes all the time."

"We had a big... well, for Jacques, there was a very long Super Mario period, but that's kind of ending now and moving into other spheres," he adds.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella
Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, Princess Charlene, and Prince Albert of Monaco. SEBASTIEN NOGIER/POOL/AFP via Getty

For his wife Charlene, "I've thought of it, but I haven't gotten it yet." After a moment he suggests, "It's something practical."

When the last two words are unexpectedly repeated back at him with utter disbelief, Prince Albert laughs heartily. Beginning his defense: "Well, it's something that she wanted..."

"...And maybe it's not the only gift I'm going to give her, okay?" he continues. "I was thinking of that one when you asked, but there could be two different gifts this year."

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella
Princess Gabriella and Prince Albert of Monaco. SEBASTIEN NOGIER/POOL/AFP via Getty

As far as the holidays themselves, the family plans to spend it in two locations: Christmas itself, he reveals, "is going to be here in Monaco, and then we'll take a week off for a family holiday, seeing the New Year in a different place."

Asked whether they intended to head towards a warm or cold climate, he smiled.

"Warm and cold," Albert replies. "I'm sorry I can't tell you more about it, but if you want a debrief about it after the fact, I'll give you one in January if you want."

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella
SEBASTIEN NOGIER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Last week, Prince Albert and his family took part in an annual holiday tradition: the children's Christmas party at the palace, where each young attendee from the principality receives a "bespoke" gift directly from a member of the ruling family.

"You can see clearly this is one of the family's favorite times," an observer told PEOPLE.

The tradition, dating back to the 1960s, was started by Albert's mother: American Oscar-winning actress Grace Kelly, who became Princess Grace with her marriage to Prince Rainier III in 1956.

