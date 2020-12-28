The goofy look is a far cry from the family's glam Christmas card

Prince Albert of Monaco Wore His Most Festive Outfit Ever to Celebrate Christmas

Merry Christmas from Monaco's royal family!

Princess Charlene shared photos of their Christmas Day celebrations on Instagram — including husband Prince Albert's Santa Claus-inspired ensemble. The son of American actress turned princess Grace Kelly sported a head-to-toe red getup for the holiday, from Crocs to reindeer glasses and a Santa hat. He posed with 6-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in front of a giant Christmas tree.

Princess Charlene also shared a photo of herself (and her new punk rock haircut!) holding her dog, who gets in the holiday spirit with a green and red bow.

Prince Albert, 62, and Princess Charlene, 42, also posed with Albert's sister Princess Stephanie and her children. Princess Stephanie got in the holiday spirit with a festive Christmas sweater featuring candy canes and Christmas trees.

The goofy shots are a far cry from Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's glamorous Christmas card, where the family of four posed in the Palace's Hall of Mirrors on November 18, one day before they celebrated Monaco's National Day.

Charlene looked elegant in a beautiful ice blue dress while Gabrielle is the ultimate princess in her pale pink tulle dress. Young Jacques is royally adorable in his bowtie and suit as he sits in front of his dad.

Prince Albert, who tested positive for coronavirus in March, said the royals' Christmas celebration would be low-key this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We haven't made any plans other than to 'stay-cation' in the area between Monaco and Roc Agel," Albert said. "We're playing it safe. It'll be a different kind of Christmas and we'll try to make it as nice as possible for the kids, of course.