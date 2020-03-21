Prince Albert Gives Health Update After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Albert is sending a message of “patience, courage and solidarity” as he continues following doctors’ orders.

The 62-year old royal, who recently shared his COVID-19 diagnosis, gave a health update exclusively to PEOPLE on Saturday, revealing that he remains in confinement in the Palace.

“A little news. Condition unchanged. Little fever, little cough,” Albert says. “Vital signs all good. The doctors are satisfied for now.”

Besides having his temperature regularly taken, doctors are monitoring the prince with a pulse oximeter, which measures his blood oxygen levels.

As he focuses on his recovery, a source close to the royal says he has received an “incredible” response from supporters around the world, including “thousands and thousands of messages” in the form of emails and calls.

“They have come from virtually everywhere,” the source explains. “They are messages of hope, concern, just a huge feeling from all over the world and From all walks of life, from regular people who’ve met him, from celebrities and Presidents.”

Albert’s latest health update to PEOPLE comes one day after the palace issued a statement on his behalf, expressing his gratitude for the support and indicating that he was on the mend.

“HRH Prince Albert II was touched by the many expressions of sympathy that have come to him from around the world,” the statement read. “His Serene Highness wishes to thank all those who have shown him their support.”

“The sovereign Prince remains confined to his apartments in the Palace,” the statement continued. “He continues to work with his closest collaborators in compliance with precautionary health regulations. His health, monitored several times a day by his doctors, is not a matter of concern.”

A handwritten note from the Prince was also included at the bottom reading: “Patience. Confidence. Courage. Solidarity.”

Tested anonymously last Monday morning, Albert, who has been visibly leading his country’s task force efforts, was confirmed to have the coronavirus by labs at Monaco’s Princess Grace Hospital Center.

Just hours after learning of his diagnosis, he spoke exclusively to PEOPLE from his office in private palace apartments and said he was “feeling okay.”

“My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case,” he explained. “I’ve [got] a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days, that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it.”

The father of 5-year old twins Jacques and Gabriella acknowledged that given his previous health history and age, he fit the profile of those currently seen as most susceptible, but said he was unsure of how he contracted it.

“It could have been from a number of other people. For weeks now I’ve tried to be cautious, using hand sanitizers and all that, but you never know,” he said. “I could’ve caught it talking to someone from less than three or even four feet away, and it could have happened at any point in the last 10 days or so. You never know.”

The prince also explained that he wanted to be tested anonymously because “I didn’t want them to treat me any differently than anyone else.”

“There are cases more severe than mine which needed to be tested, so I didn’t want them putting me on top of the pile,” he added.

