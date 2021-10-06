Prince Albert Explains Why Princess Charlene's 'Complicated' Return to Monaco Keeps Getting Delayed

Princess Charlene has a doctor's visit "in a few days" to determine whether she can reunite with her husband and twins after an unexpected months-long stay in South Africa

Prince Albert is giving an update about wife Princess Charlene's long-awaited return to Monaco.

Speaking to RMC radio, Prince Albert shared that Charlene "is still in South Africa, but will be back very soon, we have to talk to the doctors in a few days."

"She is better," he added, "it was also complicated for her because different problems affected her."

Princess Charlene has remained in her home country of South Africa for several months as doctors addressed an infection that developed after a previous ENT surgery. The Monaco Palace said the royal went to the hospital on September 1 after collapsing "due to complications from the severe ear, nose and throat infection she contracted in May," according to the U.K.'s Express.

Over the weekend, Charlene, 43, shared a simple shot of herself grinning ear-to-ear with what appeared to be a Bible lying open in front of her on her Instagram page. It marks her first photo since being discharged from a South Africa hospital following a medical scare last month.

"God Bless ❤," she captioned the image.

Prince Albert, 63, told PEOPLE in September that his wife's return to Monaco "depends on what her doctors say," adding that she's said it could possibly be "late October."

"But that was before this most recent round of appointments," he noted. "I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

Albert later confirmed his wife is "ready" to return home to Monaco. "She's jokingly said that she's ready to stowaway on a ship to come back to Europe," he shared.

Prince Albert visited his wife with their two children — 6-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella — in early June, reuniting at a private game reserve in the country's Kwazulu Natal district. Charlene posted a photo from the long-awaited reunion and captioned it simply with a heart.