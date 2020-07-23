Prince Albert of Monaco's Daughter 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Prince Albert was the first head of state to test positive for coronavirus back in March

Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter is on the mend after being diagnosed with coronavirus — just like her father experienced a few months ago.

Jazmin Grimaldi, Albert's 28-year-old daughter from his short relationship with American Tamara Jean Rotolo, shared on Instagram that she was "so thankful that I am starting to finally feel like myself" on Tuesday, three weeks after she first experienced COVID-19 symptoms. She revealed her positive diagnosis on July 14 in a video on Instagram.

"I am grateful to be alive and healthy at this present moment," she said. "We take so much for granted including our health, our bodies our precious miraculous temples!"

The California native noted that she as still experiencing lingering symptoms of the virus but trying to remain patient as she regained strength.

"I want to be a reminder to each of you that this virus can affect you, a family member or someone you love," Jazmin wrote. "Please don’t be careless even if you personally seem to not have symptoms or think you have immunity. Think of the others beyond yourself that our helpless."

The update comes after Jazmin, a granddaughter of Grace Kelly, shared a video detailing her experience with coronavirus last week, revealing she experienced flu-like symptoms, had "debilitating" migraines and developed a fever that lasted three to four days.

She also urged people to continue to wear a mask and take other safety precautions.

"You don't think it's every really going to happen to you, and I thought I was being very, very cautious. But that just goes to show you that we don't know. We don't know enough," Jazmin said. "Even if we're young and resilient to fight it off, I don't wish it on anyone."

Prince Albert, who publicly confirmed Jazmin's paternity in 2006, became the first head of state to test positive for COVID-19 in March.

The 62-year-old royal told PEOPLE at the time that he was "feeling okay. My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case. I’ve a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days, that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it."

