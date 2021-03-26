Prince Albert Criticizes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince Albert of Monaco said "it doesn't really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that"

Prince Albert of Monaco is speaking out after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which the couple discussed issues they had with the British royal family.

On Thursday, Prince Albert told BBC World News that he found the pair's "public display of dissatisfaction" inappropriate given the form in which it was delivered.

While Prince Albert explained that he "can understand the pressure that they were under," he said that "these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family" and "it doesn't really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that."

"It did bother me a little bit," he said of Meghan and Harry's televised sit-down. "I can understand where they're coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn't the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions."

Meghan and Harry — who share 22-month-old son Archie and are expecting their second child, a baby girl, this summer — announced in Jan. 2020 they intended to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family" and split their time between the U.K. and North America.

When asked about Harry by BBC's Yalda Hakim, Prince Albert said he wishes the Duke of Sussex "the best."

"It's a difficult world out there, and I hope that he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices," he said of Harry.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan said she was "silenced" by the institution and denied help when she was suffering a mental health crisis. She also told Oprah that a member of the royal family had voiced "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

Although the Duchess of Sussex didn't want to name the family member, Oprah later said that it was not either of Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

Following the couple's revealing talk with Oprah, the Buckingham Palace issued a statement in response of behalf of the Queen, reading: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.