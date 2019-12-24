Prince William and Kate Middleton Like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Holiday Card with Archie

Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing love to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

On Monday, Meghan, Harry, and baby Archie‘s holiday photo was released and it caught the eye of William and Kate, who liked the image through their official Twitter account, Kensington Palace.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust tweeted the royal family’s holiday greetings, writing “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours.”

Starring front and center in the photo is 7-month-old Archie, who looks adorable staring at the camera.

“Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!” the tweet read.

The sweet snapshot was taken by Meghan’s friend Janina Gavankar, who recently appeared on The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Gavankar and Meghan have been friends since before the Suits actress became a royal, and Gavankar also shared several photos from the royal nuptials, captioning one photo, “Right before we watched our friends combine their hearts, forever.”

Last year, the Harry and Meghan released their first Christmas card as a couple, which featured a snap from their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House. In the photo, the newlyweds were photographed from behind as they enjoyed a fireworks display.

Kate and William‘s Christmas card was leaked earlier this month, and features Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, with their parents posing on a vintage motorcycle.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

While members of the royal family usually join Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for Christmas, Meghan, Harry and Archie are opting to spend “private family time” in Canada this year.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”