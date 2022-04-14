Zelenskyy Tells Athletes at Prince Harry's Invictus Games They're Showing Ukraine's 'Rebellious Spirit'

The Invictus Games, taking place in the Dutch town of The Hague starting this weekend, announced the safe arrival of Ukraine's team on Wednesday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is checking in with the athletes representing the country at Prince Harry's fifth Invictus Games.

After the Invictus Games, taking place in the Dutch town of The Hague starting this weekend, announced the safe arrival of Ukraine's team on Wednesday, President Zelenskyy connected with the competitors via video call on Thursday.

"Members of the team include current service members who are defending Ukraine," according to Ukraine's Facebook page. "To win every day and everywhere is important for us today. We are proud that, at this time, you represent our country. You are showing the rebellious spirit of the Ukrainian people. Support you. Victory to you!"

Similar to the Paralympics, the Invictus Games invite injured or sick military personnel and veterans to compete in sporting events. Harry, 37, started the Games in 2014.

Zelenskyy Invictus Games Credit: Ministry of Defense Ukraine

In sad news, the Invictus Games announced in a statement last month that Serhii Karaivan, a member of the Ukrainian Invictus Games community, died on March 13 while fighting against the Russian invasion of his country.

The couple's Archewell Foundation announced last month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have donated to numerous organizations working on the ground to support the Ukrainian people, including HIAS (Helping Ukrainian Families Settle), World Central Kitchen, the World Health Organization and The HALO Trust.

Meghan and Harry also revealed that they're helping fight online disinformation and propaganda through a coalition of Ukrainian media such as The Kyiv Independent and the organization Are We Europe, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"All of us at Archewell have been inspired by the work these organizations have taken on – and also by the stories from those on the frontlines," Harry and Meghan said in a statement on their Archewell Foundation site, adding that they were sharing details of the organization's stories from Ukraine "in the case that you will be moved to take action."

"If you are able, we hope you will support or amplify their efforts," they added.

Speaking on a video call to two of HALO's staff members working on the ground in Ukraine, Prince Harry praised the bravery of everyone involved with the charity, which is heavily involved in keeping locals safe from unexploded bombs and landmines, adding "keep doing what you're doing, keep saving lives."