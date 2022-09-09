President Joe Biden Will Travel to U.K. to Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden says he will attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

Asked by members of the press pool whether he would travel to the service, Biden said on Friday: "Yes. I don't know what the details are yet but I'll be going."

When asked if he had spoken to King Charles III since the news broke, Biden replied: "I know him. I haven't spoken to him. I did not call him."

Following the public news of the Queen's death, the U.K. will go into a period of mourning over the next 10 days as her funeral arrangements are made.

While it's unknown exactly when the Queen's funeral will commence, it's likely to occur about 10 days from now. Services for Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, were held eight days after his death back in April 2021 at 99 years old.

In an official statement on Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth "died peacefully" while at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

After the news of the Queen's death, Biden canceled a scheduled speech meant to highlight the arrival of updated COVID-19 vaccines planned for his afternoon at the White House, according to the White House press office.

In a statement, Biden said the Queen "defined an era."

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," he wrote.

Biden noted elsewhere in his statement that he first met Queen Elizabeth in 1982, while traveling to the U.K. as part of a Senate delegation.

They met again in June 2021, when Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, took their first overseas trip as president and first lady, "where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom."

"All told, she met 14 American presidents," Biden continued in his statement. "She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that 'Grief is the price we pay for love.'"

The president also issued a special proclamation Thursday, ordering U.S. flags at federal buildings to fly at half-staff.

"As a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment," it read.

Under Biden's order, the U.S. flag will also fly at half-staff until sunset "at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."