President Biden Calls King Charles to Offer Condolences Ahead of Visit to Attend the Funeral

"The President recalled fondly the Queen’s kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle last June," a statement from the White House read on Wednesday

By
Published on September 14, 2022 11:27 AM

President Joe Biden has called King Charles III to offer his condolences following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last Thursday.

In a statement from the White House on Wednesday, the call was announced adding that Biden "recalled fondly the Queen's kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle last June."

"He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom," the release continued.

The statement also added Biden's wish to "continue a close relationship with the King" as he takes on his new role.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a> and Joe Biden
Clarence House Twitter

Last week, following the news of the Queen's death, Biden announced he will be attending her funeral which is set to take place on Sept. 19. "Yes," he said to reporters, "I don't know what the details are yet but I'll be going."

When asked if he had spoken to Charles since the news broke, Biden replied at the time: "I know him. I haven't spoken to him. I did not call him."

On the day the Queen "died peacefully" at Balmoral, Biden issued a proclamation to honor the late monarch.

"As a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment," it read.

Under Biden's order, the U.S. flag will also fly at half-staff until sunset "at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."

Saluting Queen Elizabeth as "more than a monarch," Biden added that she "defined an era."

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," he wrote.

He praised Queen Elizabeth for always ruling "with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example."

"She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special," continued Biden.

Speaking to the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's "history-making reign," Biden said they "bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity."

"Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world," the President added.

