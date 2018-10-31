Royal Baby Bumps! See Pregnant Royals Through the Years — from Queen Elizabeth to Meghan Markle

As the world awaits Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby, here's a look back at royal pregnancies through the years

Christina Butan
October 31, 2018 07:59 PM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/">The Queen</a> was still a princess when she was 6 months pregnant with her firstborn son (and heir!) <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/">Prince Charles</a>.</p>
Queen Elizabeth, 1948

The Queen was still a princess when she was 6 months pregnant with her firstborn son (and heir!) Prince Charles.

Historia/REX/Shutterstock
<p>At 20 years old, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-diana/">Princess Diana</a> was pregnant with her first son and the future king of England,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a>. She wore the same green polka-dot dress for her first post-birth appearance outside St. Mary&#8217;s Hospital.</p>
Princess Diana, 1982

At 20 years old, Princess Diana was pregnant with her first son and the future king of England, Prince William. She wore the same green polka-dot dress for her first post-birth appearance outside St. Mary’s Hospital.

BRYN COLTON/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Two years later Diana was pregnant again with <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a>.</p> <p>&#8220;Royal firstborns may get all the glory, but secondborns enjoy more freedom,&rdquo; Diana said at the time. &ldquo;Only when Harry is a lot older will he realize how lucky he is not to have been the eldest. My second child will never have quite the same sort of pressure that poor William must face all his life.&#8221;</p>
Princess Diana, 1984

Two years later Diana was pregnant again with Prince Harry.

“Royal firstborns may get all the glory, but secondborns enjoy more freedom,” Diana said at the time. “Only when Harry is a lot older will he realize how lucky he is not to have been the eldest. My second child will never have quite the same sort of pressure that poor William must face all his life.”

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton&nbsp;</a>favored empire-waist dresses during her first pregnancy with <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/">Prince George</a> (including this Jenny Packham design), accessorized with tailored coats and cardigans.</p>
Kate Middleton, 2013

Kate Middleton favored empire-waist dresses during her first pregnancy with Prince George (including this Jenny Packham design), accessorized with tailored coats and cardigans.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kate went for a bright pink look&nbsp;during her last official royal engagement before giving birth to <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/">Princess Charlotte</a>&nbsp;in 2015.</p>
Kate Middleton, 2015

Kate went for a bright pink look during her last official royal engagement before giving birth to Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Just a few weeks before she was due with <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/">Prince Louis</a> in April 2018, Kate stepped out for an Easter church service outing.</p>
Kate Middleton, 2018

Just a few weeks before she was due with Prince Louis in April 2018, Kate stepped out for an Easter church service outing.

ANL/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The Queen&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-margaret/">sister</a> had <a href="https://people.com/royals/the-royal-who-bikes-to-work-5-things-to-know-about-princess-margarets-son-the-new-earl-of-snowdon/">two children</a>&mdash;here, she was pregnant with her daughter and second child, <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-margaret-grandsons-shirtless-greece-vacation-girlfriends-arthur-chatto-samuel-chatto/">Lady Sarah Chatto</a>.</p>
Princess Margaret, 1964

The Queen’s sister had two children—here, she was pregnant with her daughter and second child, Lady Sarah Chatto.

George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty
<p>The only daughter of the Queen is seen pregnant with son <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-peter-phillips-cousin-trooping-the-colour/">Peter Philips</a>.</p>
Princess Anne, 1977

The only daughter of the Queen is seen pregnant with son Peter Philips.

Tim Graham/Getty
<p>Anne with her husband, Mark Phillips, just weeks before the arrival of daughter <a href="https://people.com/tag/zara-tindall/">Zara</a>.</p>
Princess Anne, 1981

Anne with her husband, Mark Phillips, just weeks before the arrival of daughter Zara.

Tim Graham/Getty
<p>Princess Anne&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/tag/zara-tindall/">daughter</a> pregnant with her first child&nbsp;Mia, who is known for <a href="https://people.com/royals/zara-mike-mia-tindall-family-photos/">stealing the show</a> at royal events!</p>
Zara Tindall, 2013

Princess Anne’s daughter pregnant with her first child Mia, who is known for stealing the show at royal events!

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>Zara <a href="https://people.com/royals/zara-tindall-welcomes-second-child-after-suffering-miscarriage/">welcomed another daughter</a>, Lena, five years after her first and&nbsp;one year after she <a href="https://people.com/royals/zara-tindall-miscarriage-queen-granddaughter/">suffered a miscarriage</a>&nbsp;just days before Christmas in December 2016.</p>
Zara Tindall, 2018

Zara welcomed another daughter, Lena, five years after her first and one year after she suffered a miscarriage just days before Christmas in December 2016.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>The duchess, also known as Fergie, pregnant with <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-beatrice/">Princess Beatrice</a>, who is 8th in line to the throne.</p>
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, 1988

The duchess, also known as Fergie, pregnant with Princess Beatrice, who is 8th in line to the throne.

David Levenson/Getty
<p>Two years later Fergie was pregnant again with <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/">Princess Eugenie</a>, now 28, who recently celebrated her <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-eugenie-royal-wedding-walk-down-aisle-spinal-surgery/">royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank</a>.</p>
Sarah Ferguson, 1990

Two years later Fergie was pregnant again with Princess Eugenie, now 28, who recently celebrated her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Tim Graham/Getty
<p>The latest expectant royal is the Duchess of Sussex, who announced her pregnancy at the start of her first royal tour with husband Prince Harry.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,&rdquo; Kensington Palace said in a statement.</p>
Meghan Markle, October 2018

The latest expectant royal is the Duchess of Sussex, who announced her pregnancy at the start of her first royal tour with husband Prince Harry. 

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

REX/Shutterstock
