Princess Sofia Shows Off Her Baby Bump (and Stunning Legs!) at Concert With Her In-Laws

Royal baby bump alert!

Princess Sofia, 31, who is expecting her first child with her husband of less than a year, Prince Carl Philip, 36, stepped out in Stockholm today to attend a concert with her royal in-laws, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The always-glamorous royal dressed up her six-month bump in a black-and-white dress and showed off her long and lean legs in a pair of sheer black tights. Her growing bump was partially hidden by a bouquet of flowers.

• Want to keep up with the latest royals coverage? Click here to subscribe to the Royals Newsletter.

The trio stopped by Stockholm’s Royal College of Music to hear performances from the members of Fyshuset, a center for young people.

The recently-named hillbilly of the year has been prepping for the arrival of their firstborn over the past few months, shopping for their new addition on a “babymoon” in Ängelholm, a small town in southern Sweden.

Royal Wedding Flashback: Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia

The couple doesn’t have much longer to wait! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s first child is set to arrive this April.