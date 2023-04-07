Princess Eugenie, Who Is Expecting Her Second Child, Visits School to Talk About Modern Slavery

Princess Eugenie was back in the classroom for a cause close to her heart.

On Thursday, The Anti-Slavery Collective posted photos from the royal's visit to Herbert Morrison Primary School in London last week. Princess Eugenie, 33, co-founded the charity in 2017 to combat modern slavery and trafficking and stepped out to spread the message to year 6 students, who are attending the American equivalent of fifth grade.

Princess Eugenie visited with a representative from the Brave Bear Trust on behalf of Invisible Traffick, and civil servant Kim Ann Williamson MBE, chair of U.K. Modern Slavery Training. Together, the trio spent time with students "to raise awareness and deliver training on modern slavery to the education sector," using the book Brave to discuss modern slavery "in an age-appropriate way."

The Anti-Slavery Collective shared shots of Princess Eugenie outside the school and in the classroom with kids, along with background on the text.

The Anti-Slavery Collective Instagram

"Brave is a story of friendship and freedom. Inspired by true stories of a little girl who was rescued from exploitation with her teddy bear and a coffee roasting business that empowers survivors of exploitation," the Instagram caption read. "It was a privilege to meet the children at Herbert Morrison Primary and talk to them about how to keep themselves safe."

Invisible Traffick is an anti-slavery charity raising awareness to end the epidemic with educational programs in primary schools. Like the Anti-Slavery Collective, Invisible Traffick is a member of the U.K. Modern Slavery Training Delivery Group.

Princess Eugenie's school visit marked her latest engagement with the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she founded with Julia de Boinville five years ago. The friends stepped out together in the fall to support an art exhibit from Hestia by survivors of modern slavery in London's Trafalgar Square. The duo also launched the podcast Floodlight on Spotify last year to elevate the mission of the Anti-Slavery Collective.

The Anti-Slavery Collective Instagram

As she juggles work and motherhood to 2-year-old son August Philip Hawke, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are also preparing for her family to expand. In January, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles' niece was pregnant with her second child.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Eugenie also shared the happy news on her Instagram page, posting a photo where August kissed her belly and wrapped his arms around her legs.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote of the photo.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's second child will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren born following her death in September. The new baby will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne.