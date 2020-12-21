Royal Baby Watch! Pregnant Princess Eugenie Shows Off Baby Bump as She Leaves Work in London

The baby will be the first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first child in early 2021, was spotted leaving work in London on Dec. 17.

The royal's growing baby bump was on display as she stepped out in a blue coat from Zara over a print dress. She also sported a black face mask that featured a red lip detail. She completed the look with black boots and a Louis Vuitton bag. Her sparkling diamond and blush-colored padparadscha sapphire engagement ring was also in full view.

Since Eugenie, 30, is not a senior working royal, she has a full-time job as a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth. She has worked for the gallery for the past five years.

In September, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced they are expecting their first child. The baby will be the first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie on Dec. 17 | Credit: The Image Direct

Eugenie, who is one of the most active royals on social media, shared the happy news on her Instagram with a sweet post featuring the couple holding a fluffy pair of bear slippers, writing, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻."

In addition to her work at the gallery, Eugenie has been keeping busy with her charity work. During a recent video call alongside her mom and sister Princess Beatrice, Eugenie was overcome with emotion as she thanked her mom for her guiding role in the Teenage Cancer Trust charity — of which all three women are patrons.

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie | Credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

“We wouldn't be here unless you educated us in how we give back to people,” Eugenie said, before waving her hand in front of the screen and laughingly, saying, “I’m going to cry! Stop it!”