Pregnant Princess Eugenie Celebrates U.K. Mother's Day with Son August: 'Love Being Your Mumma'

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank share son August, 2, and their second child is due this summer

Published on March 20, 2023 11:40 AM
Princess Eugenie and August
Photo: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie is marking her last Mother's Day as a mother of one.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old royal posted a new photo with son August Philip Hawke, 2, in honor of Mothering Sunday. The annual holiday was celebrated in the U.K. this year on March 19.

"I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx," Eugenie captioned the snap, which showed her and August holding hands in a frosty field.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son in February 2021, and the family of three will become four later this year. In January, Buckingham Palace announced that Eugenie was pregnant with her second child.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Eugenie also shared the happy news on her Instagram page, posting a photo where August kissed her belly and wrapped his arms around her legs.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote of the photo.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's second child will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren born following her death in September. The new baby will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Sarah Ferguson also voiced her joy in seeing her daughters become mothers in her own Mothering Sunday tribute over the weekend. The Duchess of York, 63, shares Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with ex-husband Prince Andrew, and posted a throwback photo of the princesses from childhood.

"I'm so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be. I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever. #happymothersday," she wrote on Instagram.

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie. Sarah Ferguson Instagram

Beatrice, 34, and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are parents to daughter Sienna Elizabeth, 18 months. Beatrice is also a stepmother to Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie, who Edo shares with his ex Dara Huang.

While appearing at The 92nd Street Y, New York earlier this month to discuss her new novel A Most Intriguing Lady, the Duchess revealed that August and Sienna "look like my girls."

"I love seeing my girls, who are exceptional. Full stop, they're exceptional," she said of seeing Beatrice and Eugenie in mom mode. "Then on top of that, these two little, baby Eugenie, baby Beatrice, they're looking at me with the big eyes. They look like my girls. August is teaching me to play trains and diggers. And Sisi is just mini Beatrice, and she gets little pink tutus, cause Beatrice likes to dress her up like Barbie."

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson. Zoe McConnell

The Duchess recently told PEOPLE that she's loving life with her grandchildren, who "just follow me around like Peter Pan."

"I'm 'Super Gran Pan!' " she said, adding that the little ones "think I'm very funny."

Becoming a grandmother came naturally to the longtime children's book author, whose bestselling Budgie the Little Helicopter series became a popular animated show and whose enduring Little Red character also inspired a series of books. She also hosts a YouTube series for children, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

"Everyone says, 'Oh, has it changed your life?' And I go, 'No, because I live [in the mindset of ] 3- to 6-year-olds.' So I've now got another audience that likes me," Sarah told PEOPLE.

